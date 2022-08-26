How is UBSApp from Surat emerging to be the most trusted HR software?

August 26: The life of HRs has now become easier with automated and well-structured business processes. Ultimate Business Systems – a startup originally launched to solve the internal problems that a company encountered while managing its workforce efficiently.

Some companies are still using old-school traditional practices to manage their teams. Many SMEs and startups lack management due to no or improper technology. UBS is developed to cater to the needs of all such small and mid-sized organizations. It helps organizations automate and simplify core HR administrative tasks.

UBS, with an agenda to make business administration easier, is on a mission to help startups and SMEs boost productivity, enhance processes and maximize their business potential with all-in-one HR automation software.

A software that benefits both the employees and the employers in managing work and the company efficiently. With top-notch management, unmatched internal communication, and an efficient PMS, UBS can help organizations traverse the path of being successful and well-structured/managed organizations.

Alpesh Vaghasiya (CEO & Founder of UBSApp) shared – “In the post covid era where most of the companies were struggling to manage their remote workforces, UBS understood the pain points of the companies and delivered the solution to ease the lives of the HRs. With a desire to be the best, now UBS has 200+ clients onboard and all with utmost satisfaction”

Not only in the private sector, but UBS is also expanding its services to government agencies and NGOs where communication and management are chaotic. Since government agencies and NGOs are not much digitized, management is a bit hectic. Therefore, UBS provides a top-notch solution to streamline its processes and improve productivity.

Today, UBS is one of the best HRMS platforms in the industry and number #1 in Surat with most of the customers adopting this platform for the betterment of their organization.

