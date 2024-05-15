How Rejunex CD3 can help in treating neuropathy and nerve damage

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 15: Rejunex CD3 tablets are a multivitamin and mineral supplement that contains a combination of several essential nutrients. This tablet helps boost nerve health, improves sleep quality, and controls various metabolic parameters, including cholesterol, glucose, serum insulin, and HbA1c levels. It also helps manage symptoms of diabetic neuropathy. This tablet also helps strengthen the immune system, improve metabolism and liver health, and maintain healthy hair and skin.

While Rejunex CD3 tablets are generally safe for most individuals, those with certain medical conditions such as kidney disease, liver disease, or hypercalcemia (high levels of calcium in the blood) should also use Rejunex CD3 cautiously and under medical supervision.

What are the main uses of Rejunex CD3 tablets?

Rejunex CD3 tablet serves various purposes in managing health conditions such as :

* Boosts Nerve Myelination: The tablet enhances the myelination of nerves, which is essential for the proper functioning of the nervous system. Improved myelination can lead to better nerve signal transmission and overall nerve health.

* Health of Diabetic Patients: For individuals with diabetes, the Rejunex CD3 tablet offers benefits such as assisting in regulating blood sugar levels. It helps manage diabetic symptoms and complications by supporting nerve health and metabolic function.

* Manage Cholesterol, Glucose, Serum Insulin, and HbA1c Levels: The tablet controls various metabolic parameters, including cholesterol, glucose, serum insulin, and HbA1c levels. This is particularly beneficial for individuals with diabetes or those at risk of cardiovascular diseases.

* Normalisation of Sleep Patterns: Rejunex CD3 tablet helps regulate sleep patterns, promoting better sleep quality and ensuring adequate rest. This normalisation of sleep patterns contributes to overall well-being and vitality.

* Protects Nerves: Rejunex CD3 tablet plays a role in protecting peripheral nerves from damage and dysfunction. It helps maintain the integrity and function of peripheral nerves, reducing the risk of neuropathy and associated complications.

What are the main components of Rejunex CD3 tablet?

The main components of Rejunex CD3 tablet includes:

* Alpha Lipoic Acid: This powerful antioxidant helps protect nerve cells from oxidative stress, which can damage nerves over time. It also plays a role in nerve cell energy production, helping to maintain their function and integrity.

* Benfotiamine: A form of Vitamin B1 (Thiamine), benfotiamine helps support nerve health by promoting the production of energy within nerve cells. It also helps reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, which are known to contribute to nerve damage.

* Calcium Carbonate: Calcium is essential for nerve impulse transmission and muscle contraction. Adequate levels of calcium help ensure that nerve signals are transmitted efficiently and that muscles respond properly to nerve stimuli.

* Chromium Picolinate: Chromium is involved in glucose metabolism and insulin signaling. By helping to regulate blood sugar levels, chromium may indirectly support nerve health by reducing the risk of nerve damage associated with diabetes.

* Folic Acid: Folic acid is important for the synthesis and repair of DNA, which is crucial for nerve cell regeneration and maintenance. It also supports the production of red blood cells, which are essential for delivering oxygen to nerve tissues.

* Inositol: Inositol is involved in cell signaling and may help regulate neurotransmitter activity, which is essential for nerve transmission and communication between nerve cells.

* Methylcobalamin: This is the active form of Vitamin B12, which plays a vital role in nerve function and regeneration. Methylcobalamin is involved in the formation of myelin, the protective sheath around nerve fibers, and helps maintain the health of nerve cells.

* Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine): Vitamin B6 is involved in the synthesis of neurotransmitters, such as serotonin and dopamine, which play a role in mood regulation and nerve signaling. It also supports the metabolism of amino acids and the production of hemoglobin, which carries oxygen to nerve tissues.

* Vitamin D3: Vitamin D3 helps regulate calcium levels in the body, which is essential for nerve impulse transmission and muscle function. Adequate levels of Vitamin D3 may help prevent nerve damage and support overall nerve health.

What is the recommended daily dose of Rejunex CD3 tablet?

The recommended dosage of Rejunex CD3 tablets may vary depending on individual needs and the severity of the treated condition. Generally, one tablet orally once daily with water is advised, preferably after a meal.

What are the common side effects of Rejunex CD3 tablet?

The common side effects of Rejunex CD3 tablets include:

* Dry mouth

* Nausea

* Constipation

* Abdominal pain

* Headache

Is Rejunex CD3 tablet safe during pregnancy?

The safety of Rejunex CD3 tablet during pregnancy has not been adequately studied, and there is limited information available on its use in pregnant women. Therefore, it's essential to exercise caution and consult with a healthcare professional before taking Rejunex CD3 tablet during pregnancy.

Some of the ingredients in Rejunex CD3 tablets, such as certain B vitamins and minerals, are generally considered safe for use during pregnancy when taken at recommended doses. However, other components, such as alpha lipoic acid and benfotiamine, may not be safe during pregnancy. Consult your doctor for safe alternatives if you are concerned about your nerve health.

What are the safety precautions when taking Rejunex CD3 tablet?

Follow these precautions for the safe use of Rejunex CD3 tablet

* Do not take alcohol with this tablet. It can reduce the effectiveness of this tablet.

* For individuals with hepatic conditions, it's crucial to exercise caution when considering Tab Rejunex CD3 tablet due to the lack of sufficient credible data on its safety in such cases. Therefore, it's highly advisable to consult your physician to ensure your well-being.

* It's worth noting that Rejunex CD3 is not known to interact with other medications. However, it's still essential to inform your doctor about any other medications you may be taking, including calcium supplements, folic acid tablets, Vitamin B supplements, herbal supplements and over-the-counter drugs. This step helps prevent potential adverse reactions or interactions.

It is recommended that you consult with a doctor before taking Rejunex CD3 Tablet to ensure that it is safe for you to use. Although it may be easily available through online pharmacy apps, it is important to seek professional medical advice before consuming any medication.

