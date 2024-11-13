How Shervani Hotels Are Leading the Way in Boutique Hospitality and Sustainability

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 13: As travellers increasingly seek unique and personalised experiences, the hospitality industry is witnessing a substantial transformation. Contemporary guests are no longer delighted with generic accommodations but desire stays that offer a more profound connection to local culture and lasting memories.

This shift has led to a rise in boutique hotels and tailored hospitality services that cater to these evolving preferences and go beyond the standard offerings. In this dynamic landscape, the Shervani Group of Hotels is carving a distinctive niche. With a legacy that spans several decades, the group has set new benchmarks in offering guests a rich cultural immersion that is both authentic and luxurious.

Their boutique hospitality approach ensures personalised and intimate guest experiences, with each property meticulously designed to offer a highly customised and attentive service.

Appealing to upper to mid-segment leisure and business travellers, each of the group's properties offer distinct amenities and experiences tailored to its location. For instance, Shervani Nehru Place in New Delhi appeals to business professionals with modern rooms, suites, and advanced meeting facilities in the city's business hub.

On the other hand, Shervani Hilltop, nestled in the serene hills of Nainital, furnishes a blend of old-world charm and modern amenities, with lush gardens and engrossing activities like guided treks, boating, bonfires, and a junior chef program.

For wildlife enthusiasts, Shervani Pebbles & Pines in Corbett delivers spacious rooms with balconies in a secluded village environment, offering spectacular views and close encounters with nature's harmony.

Another unique property of the group, Te Aroha by Shervani in Dhanachuli, Uttarakhand, blends colonial-era charm with modern luxury. The property features individually designed suites with private balconies offering stunning Himalayan views. Guests can also enjoy guided nature walks and cultural excursions to the nearby Dhanachuli village, immersing themselves in local Kumaoni culture, and understanding local crafts and farming practices.

''Across all properties, the design and decor reflect local craftsmanship, showcasing indigenous art, textiles, and architectural elements, which enhance the cultural atmosphere of each stay. By integrating these local traditions and practices, Shervani Hotels ensure that guests enjoy an authentic, culturally enriched experience,'' says Ahsan Shervani, Vice President, Star Hotels Ltd.

On the sustainability front, the hotel brand has implemented numerous initiatives including waste segregation at the source, removal of plastic from hotels, usage of eco-friendly cleaning supplies, and the empowerment of local communities. The group also ensures that 95 percent of its employees are locals and prioritises purchasing raw materials from these communities.

The group's exceptional initiatives and services have earned significant accolades, including various Tripadvisor Travellers Choice awards since 2011 and Certificates of Excellence since 2012.

''For the future, we are looking at expanding our hospitality presence across states like Himachal, Rajasthan, Goa, Delhi NCR. Hotels with inventories between 20 keys to 50 keys are where we excel in our operations. We are flexible with how we plan to associate with potential hotel owners or partners with a focus towards establishing a long-term relationship with them,'' adds says Ahsan Shervani.

As the Shervani Group of Hotels continues to redefine boutique hospitality across India, it is poised to lead the way in fostering a meaningful connection between guests and their surroundings and supporting local communities.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor