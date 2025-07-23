How TaxSQR Is Redefining Income Tax Filing for India's Modern Taxpayer

SMPL

New Delhi [India], July 23: With a structured, product-first approach, this Gurugram-based startup is bringing clarity and confidence back to compliance.

For millions of Indians, income tax filing remains a process that often depends on informal communication and manual coordination with tax professionals & consultants, which can lead to delays and limited visibility. The salaried professional with multiple Form 16s, the freelancer managing invoices, and the investor who sold shares or property this year all face the same challenge, filing your ITR often feels like trying to solve a puzzle with missing pieces.

That's the problem TaxSQR was born to fix.

Launched this month by a founding team with deep expertise in global tax operations, business growth, and Indian tax law, TaxSQR is a new tax filing platform built for how people work and earn today. Based in Gurugram, the startup brings a bold, structured, and productised approach to personal income tax filing in India.

At its core, TaxSQR turns tax services into transparent, guided products. Each return type, from simple salaried ITRs to complex capital gains or foreign income, is delivered like a product with clear scope, pricing, timelines, and expert support. No messy Excel sheets. No ambiguous communication. No "we'll let you know later" chaos.

Behind the venture is a trio of domain experts who know the pain points intimately.

Steve Rao, CEO and Global Tax & Mobility Thought Leader, has spent over 25 years across PwC, Deloitte, Accenture, IBM, Publicis Sapient, OYO and Revolut building tax compliance systems at scale. "India's tax filing process has remained unchanged while everything else has evolved. We knew there was a better way, one that offers structure, accountability, and transparency," he says.

Maulshree Mohil, a revolutionary leader in business growth and operations, formerly at Publicis Sapient and Tech Mahindra, leads go-to-market strategy. She adds, "Taxpayers are no longer just salaried employees. They're creators, contractors, traders, and consultants. Yet most platforms are still built for a one-size-fits-all user."

And powering the expert layer is Digvishesh Pahwa, a Chartered Accountant who heads TaxSQR's tax delivery. With over 12 years of experience with organisations like Ernst & Young, Publicis Sapient and OYO, Digvishesh specialises in individual and NRI taxation. His team ensures that each tax return filed is not just submitted but compliant and optimised.

The TaxSQR platform itself is lean, intuitive, and structured. The pricing has been created keeping "common man" in mind. Users begin by selecting one of six clearly defined tax filing plans, ranging from a INR 699 Basic plan for simple salary returns to a INR 4999 Premium+ plan for advanced filings involving capital gains, F&O trading, foreign income.

Every plan has clear inclusions covering the number of employers, type of income (capital gains, house property, ESOPs), and deductions. Once a user selects a plan, the workflow adapts dynamically based on their income sources. And for those with complex returns, TaxSQR's Assisted Filing model connects users to in-house CAs who take over document collection, preparation, and final submission within days.

What makes TaxSQR different isn't just what it does, but how it does it.

It removes ambiguity. It gives users visibility of every step in the journey. And it treats tax compliance like a professional service, not a seasonal scramble.

With India's workforce becoming increasingly hybrid, global, and digitally enabled, the TaxSQR team believes it's time for the income tax filing process to catch-up.

From salaried professionals to NRIs reporting foreign income, from first-time filers to experienced investors, TaxSQR is positioning itself as the go-to tax compliance layer for modern India.

The startup is partnering with global organisations, co-working platforms, and financial service providers who want to offer tax filing support as a benefit to their employees and users. "We're not just building a tax tool. We're building an eco-system," Steve notes.

Looking ahead, the team aims to expand beyond deadlines and serve as an always-on tax compliance partner, especially for freelancers, remote workers, and NRIs who deal with tax compliance year-round. The long-term roadmap also includes automation-driven planning, visibility dashboards, and deeper integrations with payroll and accounting systems.

But for now, the focus is clear to get this tax season right, for as many Indians as possible.

And they've made it remarkably easy to get started.

Visit www.taxsqr.com, choose your filing plan, and let the team handle the rest.

With TaxSQR, it's finally structured and built around you.

