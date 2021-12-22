How to prevent debit card frauds, know step by step process

Debit card has made your financial transactions very easy and convenient. When you buy an item or service, you pay for it with a debit card. You do not have to go to the bank to withdraw money. Withdrawals can be made easily through debit cards from ATMs. However, in recent times, there is a need to be cautious when transacting through debit cards, as this has led to an increase in the number of types of debit card fraud. Therefore, consumers should be careful about this. When a stranger finds out about a debit card or related details, there is a risk of fraud from that person. So be careful in such cases.

The PIN number should always be remembered and should not be shared with anyone. It should be noted that no bank asks you for a PIN for any reason. Also, do not share debit card CVV numbers with anyone. CVV is a three digit number. The back of a debit card that is used to authenticate online transactions made with a debit card. So remember this number and if possible hide the CVV number on the card.

The statement should be checked for any unfamiliar activity. Report any lost or stolen card immediately. In addition, customers should make sure that they have received alerts for transactions and report any suspicious activity to the bank after seeing them.

Only use cards from trusted merchants

Customers should only use their debit cards at trusted merchants. Also, when paying by card in a shop, it should be your focus. Also, never seek the help of a stranger in the ATM room, customers should avoid taking the help of a stranger in the ATM room and keep your card and money safe immediately after completing the transaction. Also, not all money should be kept in one place.