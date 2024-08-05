HRANI Set to Host 3rd Convention: “उदयन् भारतम् Rising India – Shaping a New Era in Hospitality And Tourism”

New Delhi (India) August 5 : The convention, themed “उदयन् भारतम् Rising India – Shaping a New Era in Hospitality & Tourism,” will be a significant gathering of over 500 delegates from the hospitality and tourism sectors. Scheduled for August 5th and 6th, 2024, the event will provide a platform for industry professionals to engage in meaningful dialogue, share insights, and explore the future of the industry.

The Hon'ble Minister of Tourism & Culture, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, will inaugurate the convention and highlight the hospitality industry's critical role in India's economic growth. Several distinguished dignitaries, including Ms. V. Vidyavathi, IAS, Secretary Tourism, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India; Sh. Mukesh Kr. Meshram, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Tourism & Culture & Director General, UP Tourism, Government of Uttar Pradesh; Sh. Suman Billa, IAS, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India; Ms. Manisha Saxena, IAS, Director General, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India; Ms. Inoshi Sharma, IRS, Executive Director, FSSAI; Sh. Rajendra Kumar Suman, Regional Director–North, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India; Dr. Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, Executive Director, HRH Group of Hotels, Udaipur; Mr. Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director & Area Senior Vice President- South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group; Ms. Ankita Jaiswal, Chairperson, Sustainable Tourism Committee, HRANI & UPHRA; Mr. Animesh Kumar, Director, Franchise Operations- Eurasia, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts; Mr. DPS Kharbanda, IAS, Administration Secretary cum CEO, Invest Punjab; and Mr. Ajay Bakaya, Managing Director, Sarovar Hotels Pvt. Ltd., will also be present.

The event will feature a series of insightful keynote speeches, panel discussions, and presentations led by industry veterans and thought leaders.

Panel discussions will cover a range of pertinent topics, including emerging hospitality trends, customer-centric strategies, technological advancements, sustainable practices, and operational excellence. Experts will discuss the latest trends shaping the hospitality industry, such as the rise of sustainable tourism and the importance of personalized guest experiences. Industry leaders will emphasize the need for businesses to adopt customer-first approaches, leveraging data and technology to enhance guest satisfaction.

Sessions will also explore the impact of technology on the industry, from AI-driven customer service solutions to the growing use of virtual and augmented reality in marketing and operations. Sustainability will be a key focus, with discussions on how hotels and restaurants can reduce their environmental footprint and contribute to local communities.

In addition to this, the 3rd HRANI Convention is a concurrent event with the India International Hospitality Expo (IHE) bringing together the best minds in industry, offering a platform for learning, collaboration and innovation. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore cutting-edge solutions, from innovative food and beverage offerings to advanced hotel management systems. The networking lunch will provide a relaxed setting for attendees to connect with peers, discuss industry challenges, and explore potential collaborations.

Mr. Garish Oberoi, President of HRANI, expressed his anticipation for the event, saying,“I am delighted to welcome everyone to the 3rd HRANI Convention in Greater Noida. This event will ignite innovation and foster collaboration in our industry. Under the theme ‘उदयन् भारतम् Rising India – Shaping a New Era in Hospitality & Tourism,' we will explore crucial topics like emerging trends, customer-centric strategies, and sustainable practices.”

Mr. Surendra Kumar Jaiswal, Chairman of the Convention Organising Committee, Honorary Secretary HRANI, President UPHRA, and Vice President FHRAI, added,“The 3rd HRANI Convention is a premier platform for our industry to connect, collaborate, and showcase excellence in hospitality. With the theme ‘उदयन् भारतम् Rising India – Shaping a New Era in Hospitality & Tourism,' we will engage with policymakers, industry leaders, and experts to chart a path forward. We are honored to have Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as our Chief Guest, highlighting the importance of our industry.”

The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Northern India (HRANI), established in 1950 by the visionary Rai Bahadur M.S. Oberoi, is the apex body representing the hospitality industry in Northern India. As a northern chapter of the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India, HRANI advocates for the interests of hotels, restaurants, and allied sectors across ten North Indian states and Union Territories. HRANI plays a pivotal role in promoting tourism and enhancing hospitality standards, striving to foster growth, innovation, and excellence in the industry.

