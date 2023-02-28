HRX by Hrithik Roshan announces the First Edition of their Half Marathon on Sunday, 5th March 2023 at BKC, Mumbai

– HRX’s first marathon to be held on 5th March at Bandra East, Mumbai Suburban, Mumbai, India

– Participants to receive HRX Tshirt, Medal, Certificate and much more

– Prize money of upto 3 Lakhs will be given to the winners

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28: India’s first homegrown fitness brand HRX, jointly owned by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment, announces the first edition of the HRX Half-Marathon to be held on Sunday, March 5th, at MMRDA, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. HRX aims to promote the importance of social inclusion and open the running community for all, with over 7500 participants who will take to the streets of Mumbai.

The support of the HRX partners community- Myntra, Cult, Noise, Enerzal, GNC, Lupin, GoPromoto and other esteemed sponsors has made sure that HRX launches its first Marathon in all its glory and offers a top-class experience to the runners of the city.

HRX has built itself a wellness eco-system for over a decade, having transformed sports performance and making it approachable, affordable and functional. For the more significant part of the decade, HRX by Hrithik Roshan has left a lasting impression on the country while becoming India’s most loved and No 1 home grown fitness brand. As a trusted household name, they have left no stone unturned to ensure that participants attending the Marathon have a completely enjoyable, safe, healthy and entertaining experience. The participants would receive a Special Edition HRX Marathon Jersey, Participation Medal and Certificates, healthy refreshments, breakfast, and a string bag which is a reflection of the HRX way of life.

In addition to this, and in the spirit of gratifying participants who strive to be the best version of themselves, HRX is extending prize money of up to INR 3,00,000 to the top finishers across categories of the event.

This being the first year of the Marathon, HRX expects a massive community of runners from the age groups above 10+ to cover distances of 5K, 10K and 21K, as per their preference. Those who cannot travel also have the opportunity to participate virtually via _ https://hdor.com/app/#/registration/hrx-23-virtual-event/ticket-list and be a part of this historic event.

Commenting on the first edition of HRX’s Half Marathon HRX Founder Hrithik Roshan said: “At HRX, we constantly strive to nudge our fitness enthusiasts to the next big challenge and help them discover and unlock their potential by undertaking seemingly daunting activities. The Half Marathon is one such challenge, and especially given how our community loves running; we owe them this event and the podium to go all out and celebrate their love for training and running. I can’t wait to see how this unfolds and becomes bigger year after year. So, I would personally call upon all the runners and enthusiasts to participate and celebrate our inert strength and endurance through the HRX half marathon race.”

Speaking on HRX’s First Marathon, Pallavi Barman, Business Head at HRX, said, “HRX is India’s first homegrown activewear brand, and we are thrilled to be announcing our own Half Marathon in Mumbai. This takes work and effort, and we have reached a stage where we are ready to claim our love for running through this celebration of endurance.

With this, We would like to encourage everyone above the age of 10 years to come forward and participate in the 5km category, 15years+ for the 10km category and 18years+ for the 21km category to become active members of the HRX community and join hands with us in this long-standing partnership henceforth. A part of the proceeds from the Marathon will be given to Feeding India, a CSR initiative by Zomato. Additionally, we are very excited to have synergized with our partners and sponsors for creating this festival of health and wellness”

Registration and Terms & conditions for the marathon are mentioned here:

https://www.townscript.com/e/hrx-half-marathon-211032

Sign in to the above link with the code HRX20 while registering to avail 20% off on the participation fees.

About HRX:

HRX, founded in 2013 by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment, is a platform for bringing like-minded people together to believe in the philosophy of becoming the best version of themselves, empowering a billion people to ‘be their own hero’. HRX aims to revolutionize the fitness scenario in India as a value-for-money, high-quality alternative to international brands with its lines of sportswear and fitness accessories. The name represents the X-factor, signifying one to push oneself towards the path of excellence to achieve the best outcome possible. An example of a successful ‘Make in India’ story, HRX aims to revolutionize the fitness scenario in India as a value-for-money, high-quality alternative to international brands.

