Humanitarian Meera Gandhi supports the climate change campaign in Antarctica

At a young age 16, Meera Gandhi started as a volunteer at Asha Daan in Mumbai, India, under the guidance of Mother Teresa.

Ms Gandhi wears many hats, a nurturing mother to three children, global philanthropist, supporting charities all over the world and a television personality.

Over the past 13 years, her work has been recognized and supported by HRH Prince Edward, Bill & Hillary Clinton, Tony & Cherie Blair, Sadhguru, Rahul Gandhi, PM Narendra Modi, Rekha, Hema Malini, Kerry Kennedy, Oprah Winfrey, Deepak Chopra, to mention a few.

"I have always known I was different. My school friends were more interested in movies and I would watch Mother Teresa on Television on weekends. That inspired me to have a bigger purpose in life" recalls Meera. It was a natural progression for her to launch her television shows to inspire others to choose greater.

Through her shows, she touches upon concerns of life such as the pursuit of happiness, how to be a successful entrepreneur, aspects of embracing oneself and turning it into self growth and how to be heard and make the most of their own voice.

"Adding to the ongoing conversation, I embarked on an expedition to Antarctica, the vast, untouched continent that is one of the few places left on Earth that has not been reshaped by human activities" adds Meera. The trip was organized by a group called Dybrkr(DayBreaker). Their aim is to call for attention to Climate change and have a discussion on diversification and preventing further damage. Colin O'Brady, who represented the US on the ITU Triathlon World Cup Circuit, Guy Laliberte, co-founder Cirque du Soleil, Steve Martocci cofounder Splice, amongst many other influencers accompanied Ms Gandhi on this unique exploration. The event included forum discussions at FoynHarbour and the Drake Passage, concluding with a music concert by Ms Gandhi's daughter Madame Gandhi in Buenos Aires with the target to raise more awareness.

Antarctica echoes my motto, "We are to the universe only as much as we give back to it" Antarctica reminds me of the great privilege it is to be born as a divine human on this truly amazing planet and that each day is such a precious gift. It takes billions and billions years to be born as a human. Let's not waste a moment with that. Each of us has a divine purpose and more so after this Antarctica adventure, I bow to the divine light in all", shares Meera.

3 Tips on Antarctica: (Source internet)

1. Antarctica is the highest, driest, coldest and windiest continent on Earth.

2. Antarctica covers 14.2 million km2 (5.5 million square miles)

3. The Antarctic ice sheet is the largest ice store on earth. Area: 5.4 million square mile (14 million kilometers) Mass: 7.2 million cubic miles (30 million cubic meters)

Fall of this year will also mark the launch of the book, Three Tips by Meera Gandhi, where she shares tips on handling different life situations, with an appeal of self-growth and transformation on the go.

