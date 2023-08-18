Hummel India unites with Trruu Global Brands LLP to expand institutional business

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 18: Hummel India expands collaboration with Trruu Global Brands LLP to strengthen their growing presence in the institutional market by leveraging Trruu Global's expertise and extensive network. This dynamic collaboration has been instrumental in delivering high-quality, sustainable, and impactful gifting solutions to corporate clients across the nation.

"We are delighted for the success for our ongoing partnership with Trruu Global Brands LLP," said Soumava Naskar, Managing Director of Hummel India. Trruu Global's established expertise in connecting brands with institutional buyers aligns seamlessly with our vision of creating value for all stakeholders. Our distinct apparel collection combines sustainability and comfort. It includes garments crafted from recycled fabrics, which significantly reduces carbon footprint. Also, we have an upcoming range of accessories, specially designed to enhance the travel experience. These travel accessories have been thoughtfully curated to optimize functionality.

"Our journey alongside Hummel has been transformative, empowering us to extend Hummel's outstanding 100% made in India product offerings to discerning corporate consumers," stated Mukesh Sharma, CEO. Trruu Global Brands LLP. We take pride in presenting sustainable apparel crafted from recycled fabrics, epitomizing our commitment to both quality and environmental stewardship.

Hummel (A Thornico Group Company) was founded 100 years ago and is one of the leading sports & athleisure wear brand from Denmark. The company is the official supplier for the Danish national football team, as well as numerous premier handball, football and esports teams including Everton, Real Betis, FC Köln, Astralis, Team Vitality etc.

For more information, please visit hummel.net.in/pages/doing-business-with-us.

Trruu Global Brands LLP is a leading firm that bridges the gap between brands and institutional buyers across India. With a focus on curated gifting merchandise, Trruu helps brands establish a strong presence in the relationship-driven corporate sales market.

For more information, please visit www.trruu.com.

