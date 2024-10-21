Hundreds of Indonesian In-House Counsel Discuss Business Dynamics in Light of New Administration

PRNewswire

Nusa Dua [Indonesia], October 21: Hukumonline, in partnership with the Indonesian Corporate Counsel Association (ICCA), is hosting the Indonesian In-House Counsel Summit & Awards 2024 to celebrate the achievements and innovations of corporate legal leaders and teams in adopting technology, promoting sustainability, and practicing good corporate governance.

"The theme 'Acceleration of Business 2025' for the Indonesian In-House Counsel Summit and Awards 2024 reflects the challenges that in-house counsel will face in the coming year, with the presence of a new government and rapid developments in technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI)," said Hukumonline Chief Executive Officer Arkka Dhiratara during the 2024 In-House Counsel Summit & Awards series at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali.

Arkka pointed out that in-house counsel and corporate legal advisors are facing new business concepts that call for immediate adaptation. The two-day event, on October 17-18, 2024, explored key issues, including the future of law amidst disruption and digitalization and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors as drivers of future business success.

The Indonesian In-House Counsel Awards 2024 features two award categories: Indonesia's Most Innovative In-House Counsel Team 2024 and Indonesia's Most Respected In-House Counsel Leader 2024. Each of these categories is further divided into 24 industry sectors. Additionally, there are two main award categories: In-House Counsel Leader of the Year 2024 and In-House Counsel Team of the Year 2024.

Every award highlights the contributions of corporate legal teams in their performance and innovation, particularly through technology adoption, involvement in environmental and social sustainability, and adherence to good corporate governance.

The Indonesian In-House Counsel Awards 2024 employs both quantitative and qualitative assessment methods for participants and candidates. For the quantitative aspect, evaluations are derived from self-assessment documents submitted by candidates, along with supporting data collected from surveys conducted in July-August 2024.

Meanwhile, the jury board evaluates the qualitative aspects for the categories of Indonesian In-House Counsel Leader of the Year 2024 and Indonesian In-House Counsel Team of the Year 2024.

The jury board for the Indonesian In-House Counsel Awards 2024 consists of Prof. Dr. Todung Mulya Lubis, S.H., LL.M., a member of the Advisory Council of KADIN Indonesia and a senior attorney; Dahliana Hasan, S.H., M.Tax., Ph.D., the Dean of the Faculty of Law at Gadjah Mada University; and Dr. Aria Suyudi, S.H., LL.M., Special Staff Member of the Chief Justice of the Republic of Indonesia and a member of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Indonesia's Judicial Reform Team.

"We, the jury board, hope that this awards ceremony can catalyze to encourage professionals in the legal field, particularly the in-house counsel community, to strive for excellence by continually maintaining and even enhancing their technical skills, professionalism, and, equally importantly, ethics," said Aria Suyudi on behalf of the judging panel.

This year marks the fourth year for Hukumonline to recognize in-house counsel for their outstanding leadership, integrity, dedication, and innovation for both their companies and the corporate legal profession. Meanwhile, the number of participants this year has increased to over 300 legal practitioners, compared to 200 in 2023. Furthermore, the number of participants or respondents in the Indonesian In-House Counsel Awards has risen by 45 percent, from 98 companies in 2023 to 128 companies in 2024.

About Hukumonline

Founded in 2000 by several prominent legal practitioners and lawyers in Indonesia, Hukumonline aims to be a one-stop solution for Indonesian legal practitioners and functions as a technology-based regulatory platform (reg-tech) that democratizes access to law and empowers legal professionals through the provision of legal knowledge in various forms. Our database includes collections of classified regulations and court decisions, comprehensive legal analyses and reports, as well as easily understandable articles on legal issues.

