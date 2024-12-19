Hybrid Hosts the BFSI Community in Mumbai via The Leadership Lounge and the 2nd Edition of BFSI Konnect

ATK

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19: Hybrid, in collaboration with Adgully, successfully brought together the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) community in Mumbai with a two-day event that combined insightful conversations, networking, and AI-driven solutions. Held at the Grand Hyatt, Mumbai, the event included The Leadership Lounge on December 12 and the 2nd Edition of BFSI Konnect on December 13.

Day 1: The Leadership Lounge - An Exclusive Evening Affair

The Leadership Lounge was an exclusive gathering of marketing leaders from the BFSI sector. Guests engaged in discussions while enjoying cocktails and dinner, fostering conversations around the evolving needs of the industry and the transformative potential of AI in marketing and advertising.

Day 2: BFSI Konnect - 2nd Edition

On the second day, Hybrid hosted the 2nd Edition of BFSI Konnect, a closed-door engagement designed to facilitate knowledge sharing and highlight cutting-edge AI-led advertising solutions tailored to the BFSI industry. Themed "AI-Driven Growth: Unlocking Solutions for the BFSI Sector," the event featured a compelling keynote by Gandharv Sachdeva, Country Head, India, Hybrid.

Sachdeva outlined how Hybrid's suite of AI-powered tools is transforming the BFSI advertising landscape, enabling hyper-personalized, contextual, and effective customer engagement.

"AI is no longer just a competitive advantage; it is a necessity for BFSI organizations looking to drive growth in a dynamic and rapidly changing market. At Hybrid, we are committed to empowering BFSI brands with advertising solutions that leverage the power of AI to deliver measurable results, ensure contextual relevance, and enhance customer experience," said Gandharv Sachdeva, Country Head, India, Hybrid.

With a focus on innovation and collaboration, the two-day affair underscored Hybrid's role as a leader in AI-driven advertising solutions and its commitment to supporting the BFSI sector in achieving sustained growth.

About Hybrid

Hybrid is an international AdTech company providing brands and agencies with technological solutions to optimize advertising campaigns across digital media. Specializing in programmatic ad buying and AI-powered contextual targeting, Hybrid offers a comprehensive ecosystem that ensures precision and performance without relying on cookies. The company operates 12 offices worldwide with a 500+ global workforce, delivering custom solutions to enhance digital advertising effectiveness globally.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor