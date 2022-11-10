Hydra launches India's fastest electric motorcycle

Hydra Electric (OTC: HYEL), a Dubai-based e-bike manufacturer, launches India's fastest electric motorcycle - HYDRA eSX.

Looking at the growing demand for e-bikes in India, the company has developed eSX superbike tailored keeping in mind India's road conditions.

With a top speed of 165 km/h, eSX claims the spot as India's fastest Electric Motorcycle. It comes with a maximum range of 210 kilometers on a single charge. In addition, it can achieve 0-100km/h acceleration in just 2.9 seconds. The superbike is the perfect option for bike lovers looking for reliability and high performance. At the same time, it also suits amature bikers who are more eager to have fun while biking.

Incorporated in 2021, Hydra is an automobile manufacturing start-up headquartered in Dubai. The company specializes in the modeling and development of electric vehicles as per the industry demand.

The company was founded by the serial entrepreneur Fahad Hafiz. Hafiz is the Founder and CEO of Hydra, has extensive experience across various sectors, including investment, travel, automotives, cryptocurrency, fintech, and oil and gas, among many others. He laid the foundation for Hydra Electric to capitalize on the growing interest in EVs in the global market.

Talking about the launch Hafiz shares, "We are really excited to launch the HYDRA eSX superbike in the Indian market. We are also proud to announce that eSX is the fastest e-bike in India. With this e-bike, we are aiming to provide Indian bike enthusiasts with a whole kind of high-speed experience. Moreover, the e-bike is designed and manufactured exclusively for Indian roads. So, if you are a speed demon, HYDRA eSX will definitely win your confidence."

Hydra Electric is more than just a motorcycle manufacturer. It runs a non-profit research lab based in the United Kingdom with pure determination to develop automotive technology to help in shaping a better tomorrow. Backed by renowned investment firm Syndicate Investments with an AUM of more than a billion dollars, Hydra's R&D Lab has helped with at least a dozen patents.

Moreover, the company is in talks with various market markers to launch an IPO upon reaching 1,000 bike sales. Post-IPO, it will be entering the heavy vehicles market with cutting-edge technology under development.

In recent years, there has been a significant rise in the demand for e-bikes in India. In fact, e-bikes are becoming increasingly popular in metros like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Bangalore. As a result, more and more e-bike manufacturers are entering the Indian market. With HYDRA eSX, Hydra Electric also strives to strengthen its presence in the Indian market.

