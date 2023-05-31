Hyperice announces Brightex as its new distributor for India

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 31: Hyperice, the leading global high-performance wellness brand, is pleased to announce its collaboration with Brightex as the master distributor for India. This strategic partnership aims to further strengthen Hyperice's presence in India by increasing the number of offline stores across the country.

In addition to expanding its physical retail footprint, Hyperice is committed to offering a more inclusive brand experience through its direct-to-consumer website, www.hyperice.in. The brand's products will also be available on popular e-commerce platforms such as Amazon India, Flipkart, Tata Cliq Luxury, and more. Hyperice entered the Indian market in 2021, and since then, it has welcomed Indian cricket star Virat Kohli as its Athlete-Investor and Global Brand Ambassador.

Michael Auer, VP of International Business - Growth & Strategy for Hyperice stated, "Hyperice delivers diverse benefits to individuals. For some, it's a high-performance device that reduces stress and enhances recovery, while for others, it aids in achieving better sleep. However, the one common factor is the results. Our mission is to create awareness about the importance of personal wellness and fitness, emphasizing the pivotal role Hyperice plays in achieving these goals."

Hyperice offers a wide range of recovery devices, including percussion massage guns, vibration rollers and balls, and dynamic air compression devices. It has gained popularity among top-performing athletes worldwide, including Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli, Japanese professional tennis player Naomi Osaka, Irish Golfer Rory McIlroy, American Basketball player LeBron James, and Norwegian Footballer Erling Haaland, among others.

While Hyperice products are favoured by high-performing athletes, they are also beneficial to a broader customer base. Whether seeking a quick massage or a relaxing session after a hectic day, individuals from all walks of life can benefit from Hyperice's offerings. The company's focus is to make these products accessible to a wider audience, allowing them to experience the transformative effects of Hyperice products. To achieve this goal, the brand plans to implement various initiatives, including events, temporary setups in organizations and fitness centres, and in-store experiences.

Initially positioned in the premium range, Hyperice has adjusted its pricing strategy to cater to the Indian market. The percussion massage guns, which were previously priced between Rs. 16,999 to Rs 38,999, now range from Rs. 10,999 to Rs. 30,999.

With its expansion plans in India, Hyperice aims to revolutionize the recovery devices market in the country and provide world-class products to help athletes and individuals achieve their fitness goals.

Hyperice is a technology-driven company with a mission to improve the movement and quality of life for everyone on Earth. For over a decade, Hyperice has spearheaded a global movement at the intersection of recovery and wellness. The brand specializes in percussion (Hypervolt line), dynamic air compression (Normatec line), vibration (Vyper and Hypersphere lines), thermal technology (Venom line), mind technology (Core by Hyperice), and contrast therapy (Hyperice X). Today, as a holistic high-performance wellness brand, Hyperice caters to elite athletes, leagues, teams, and consumers worldwide, empowering them to unlock their full potential and do what they love. Recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, Hyperice has applied its technology and expertise to various industries, including fitness, hospitality, healthcare, massage, physical therapy, sports performance, and workplace wellness, on a global scale. Through transformative acquisitions of Normatec, RecoverX, and Core, Hyperice continues to accelerate its innovation agenda as it embarks on the next phase of global growth.

