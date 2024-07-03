Hyundai Motor, LGES complete building EV battery plant in Indonesia

Seoul, July 3 Hyundai Motor Group said on Wednesday it has completed construction of an electric vehicle (EV) battery plant built jointly with LG Energy Solution Ltd. in Indonesia, allowing the South Korean automotive giant a fully-integrated EV production system in the Southeast Asian nation.

Hyundai Motor Group said it held a completion ceremony for the Hyundai LG Indonesia Green Power (HLI Green Power) battery plant in Karawang New Industry City, a manufacturing hub located in East Jakarta of the Southeast Asian country, reports Yonhap news agency.

The group's separate car manufacturing plant in Indonesia plant will begin mass production of the KONA Electric EV starting this month using battery cells produced by HLI Green Power, Hyundai said.

From the opening of HLI Green Power, Hyundai Motor Group said it has established a local integrated production system in Indonesia -- from EV battery cells to finished vehicles -- allowing a strategic advantage in the Southeast Asian EV market beyond Indonesia.

According to Hyundai, HLI Green Power has started production since the second quarter of this year.

The completion ceremony was held in the presence of 300 dignitaries and guests from Indonesia and South Korea.

The battery cells produced here will be used not only in EVs manufactured at Hyundai's Indonesian plant but also in various Hyundai and Kia models in other countries.

The Kona Electric is the second EV model to be produced at Hyundai's Indonesian plant, following the Ioniq 5. Hyundai anticipates the Kona Electric to play a significant role in the growth of the Indonesian EV market.

