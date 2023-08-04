"I Am An Author" publishes a book of poetry by Sriraam Vairavan R, a teen from Chennai’s DAV Public School

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], August 4: Proudly introducing the book "Dewdrops on my Diary: World around me in Verses" by Sriraam Vairavan R, "I Am An Author" celebrated its launch on August 2nd, 2023. This exceptional compilation features 25 unique poems, offering a glimpse into the world through the eyes of a young and talented poet.

The book was launched by Sundari Ganapathy, Director of I Am An Author, at their newly opened bookshop in Anna Nagar, Chennai (1067, Officers Colony, Anna Nagar West Extn., Chennai). It is probably the only bookshop in the whole of India that features exclusively the works of debut authors. I Am An Author is a fast-growing self-publishing company with services to help authors publish their works with ease, especially debut authors and child authors. I Am An Author has published more than 250 original books, which include books written by child authors as young as 6 years old and their own children’s fiction and educational books.

Sriraam Vairavan R, an amateur poet, is 17 years old and has recently completed his schooling at D.A.V. Public School, Chennai. He started writing poetry when he was 12 years old. In his book, Sriraam has captured the simple things that he experiences around him and penned them down in beautiful, thought-provoking verses.

The young author covers themes that are personal and universal. His poems are both deep and lighthearted. For instance, in one theme, he writes about life and death, while in another, he writes about how one’s stomach growls while the teacher goes on and on in class. There are profound verses on love and hilarious poems on the fantasy world that we sometimes visit when we are sleepy in class. What he sets on the plate is a beautiful amalgamation of different themes in one book! All poems are full of vivid imagery and metaphors. You smile, you tear up, you ponder, and you experience. That is the euphoric feeling you get at the end of the book.

We, at I Am An Author, congratulate Sriraam for writing this beautiful book of verses. We wish he would continue writing more and more books and treat the world with his eloquent verses. We hope that he inspires many young and creative minds to write and publish their work.

The book is available on I Am An Author’s website: https://www.iamanauthor.co.in/product/dewdrops-on-my-diary-world-around-me-in-verses/

It is also available on Amazon and Flipkart. Follow the social media pages on YouTube (@iamanauthor496) and Instagram (@iam_an_author) to get updates on the upcoming books.

