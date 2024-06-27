New Delhi (India), June 27: “I Shouldn’t Have Done This: A Heartfelt Love Story,” the debut novel by Harmeet Singh, is a poignant exploration of love, self-discovery, and redemption. Against the vibrant backdrop of Delhi’s bustling cityscape and the complexities of college life, Singh crafts a narrative that resonates deeply with the themes of societal norms, personal growth, and the consequences of one’s actions.

The story introduces us to Meet, a spirited young man from humble beginnings, whose rebellious nature sets the stage for his transformative journey. His life takes a pivotal turn during a collegiate orientation when an unexpected accident leads him to cross paths with Kritika and her friend Seerat. As Meet’s affection for Seerat deepens, their budding romance culminates in a heartfelt Christmas proposal, only to be abruptly shattered by Seerat’s mysterious rejection.

In the wake of this emotional upheaval, Meet seeks solace in the world of technology and the mentorship of Tushar, an entrepreneurial figure who offers guidance and support. However, Meet’s resolve is tested further when Major Brar rejects his startup venture, adding another layer of complexity to his already tumultuous life.

Amidst the political turmoil surrounding the revocation of Article 370, Meet finds himself in the chaotic environment of Kashmir. It is here that his path intersects with Seerat once more. Witnessing Seerat’s bravery during her capture by a local terror group reignites Meet’s admiration for her and compels him to seek her out, setting the stage for a gripping tale of love and survival.

As they navigate the dangers and uncertainties of their environment, a glimmer of hope emerges with unexpected news of funding for their project. However, this hope is tragically overshadowed by a devastating accident during Seerat’s journalistic assignment, leaving Meet burdened with guilt and a yearning for redemption. Through encounters with an enigmatic figure and revelations of karmic consequences, Meet is forced to confront his past actions and seek reconciliation with Seerat.

“I Shouldn’t Have Done This” is more than just a love story; it is a profound narrative that delves into the complexities of human emotion, the impact of choices, and the path to redemption. Singh’s writing captures the essence of the human experience, drawing readers into a world where true happiness lies in accepting responsibility for one’s actions amidst life’s tumultuous twists and turns.

Harmeet Singh, a native of Delhi, India, developed his passion for storytelling at a young age. His love for reading inspired him to craft his own narratives, exploring the depths of his imagination through short stories during his secondary school years. Driven by curiosity and a desire to understand the world around him, Singh pursued a degree in Mechanical Engineering, which provided him with valuable insights into problem-solving and innovation. Currently, he serves as a distinguished Marine Engineer for a renowned company, navigating the vast seas and encountering diverse experiences that enrich his storytelling.

“I Shouldn’t Have Done This” marks Singh’s debut as an author and represents the culmination of his creative journey. Much of this compelling narrative was penned in the solitude of the high seas, where Singh found inspiration in the ever-changing horizon. Beyond his professional pursuits, Singh immerses himself in literature, dance, and the cinematic realm of movies, finding solace and joy in his myriad hobbies.

With this debut novel, Harmeet Singh invites readers on a captivating journey through the intricacies of human emotion and the pursuit of happiness. “I Shouldn’t Have Done This” is a testament to Singh’s passion for storytelling, weaving together themes of love, redemption, and the complexities of life against the vibrant backdrop of Delhi’s bustling cityscape. This heartfelt love story is sure to resonate with readers, leaving a lasting impact on their hearts and minds.

