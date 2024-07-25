I-STEM launches V-LABS initiative to revolutionise R&D in India

New Delhi, July 25 In a bid to revolutionise R&D in India, I-STEM (Indian Science, Technology, and Engineering facilities Map), an initiative from the Office of Principal Scientific Adviser, on Thursday launched V-LABS (Vertically Aggregating Labs).

V-LABS platform connects researchers, startups, and industries with a vast network of labs and equipment across diverse sectors through an online portal, providing data free of cost.

The initiative aims to save capital expenditure on advanced equipment and prevent duplication of scarce resources in research institutions.

It also represents a paradigm shift in scientific resource allocation, meticulously curating and integrating data on scientific and engineering equipment into the I-STEM portal.

The vision of I-STEM is to connect one million new-age researchers to a network of 10,000 cutting-edge labs across India by the end of 2024.

“Through meticulous curation and integration of data into the I-STEM portal, V-LABS ensures that our stakeholders can efficiently find and utilise the equipment or lab they need for research, prototype development, product development, testing, and certification,” said Dr. Harilal Bhaskar, Chief Operating Officer and National Coordinator, I-STEM.

“This initiative not only saves costs but also optimises resource utilisation, promoting a collaborative and resource-efficient research environment,” Bhaskar added.

He noted that 'V-LABS' ensures efficient resource utilisation, promoting a collaborative and resource-efficient research environment.

The initiative aims to strengthen the national research ecosystem, ensuring equitable distribution and efficient use of scientific resources.

Key outcomes include enhanced accessibility to scientific equipment, significant cost efficiency, resource optimisation, and data-driven insights.

The V-LABS campaign represents a major step in I-STEM's commitment to fostering innovation and scientific excellence across India.

It aims to democratise science education and research, bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, and empowering the next generation of scientists and engineers.

