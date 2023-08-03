‘The Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists’ (IADVL) makes eka care as their preferred Clinic Management Solution

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 3: The Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists (IADVL), the world’s 2nd largest Association of Dermatologists behind the American Academy of Dermatology has chosen Eka Care as their preferred clinic management partner. Eka Care, a connected healthcare platform will extend its Clinical Management Solution to more than 12,500 members of IADVL. This partnership was officially announced through a virtual event graced by Dr. Bharti Pawar, the Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, Government of India.

Dr. Bharti Pawar congratulated IADVL and Eka Care on this partnership. She acknowledged the fact that dermatologists are time-pressed and it’s challenging for them to organise patients’ clinical data. A technology solution like Eka Care is the need of the hour, enabling practitioners in effective patient care, data management and also in analysis & research.

With this tie-up, members of IADVL can access a full-stack, secure platform with features like appointment management, communication, digital prescriptions, integrated payments, analytics, digital presence and much more.

During this event, Deepak Tuli, Co-founder and COO, Eka Care said, “We are honoured and excited to work with the IADVL association, one of the oldest medical associations in India, in building solutions for their members. We firmly believe that our technology is an enabler for every clinic and can assist doctors to improve health outcomes.”

Founded by Vikalp Sahni, Deepak Tuli and Abhishek Begerhotta in December 2020, Eka Care is one of the fastest health-tech companies with more than 18,000 Doctors registered. Eka Care intends to build a digitally-enabled and connected healthcare ecosystem between doctors and patients for better health outcomes.

On this partnership, Dr. Vijay Zawar, President, IADVL said, “We understand the importance of secured technology in managing patient medical history and profiles. With Eka’s advanced platform, dermatologists can provide better care by easily storing & accessing patient information and improving treatment outcomes. The ability to store, access and track a patient’s profile becomes effortless with the assistance of Eka Care. Together, we are committed to enhancing patient care and revolutionizing dermatology.”

About IADVL

IADVL is a body of board-certified skin specialists in INDIA. It is India’s largest and the world’s 2nd largest society of qualified dermatologists. Members are qualified and scientifically trained specialists providing services related to skin problems, leprosy and several cosmetic and aesthetic procedures including hair problems, acne, laser treatments and beauty procedures.

About Eka Care

Eka Care is a connected healthcare platform, whose goal is to build a digitally enabled healthcare ecosystem between doctors and patients for better health outcomes. For doctors, the Eka Care platform allows the creation of patient profiles and the storage of health records such as vaccination charts, prescriptions, and lab reports, along with the option to share these records with healthcare providers.

For patients and its users, Eka Care is a PHR app that helps patients easily manage their medical records & monitor health vitals via smart reports & trends. Eka Care is a Government of India-approved PHR app built for the privacy & security of users. The platform’s Health Locker has helped lakhs of Indians to stay on top of their and their family members’ health records. Eka Care has also built a Heart Rate Monitor as well, which provides one with accurate readings to keep track of one’s heart health at regular intervals.

It became the first private healthcare platform to allow the creation of Health ID under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission (ABDM). The creation of Health IDs will standardize the process of identifying an individual across healthcare providers.

Founded by Vikalp Sahni, Deepak Tuli and Abhishek Begerhotta, Eka Care vision is to build a connected healthcare ecosystem for India. In the past, Vikalp and Deepak have successfully built the travel booking platform Goibibo. Before Eka Care, Vikalp was a Volunteer Architect at Aarogya Setu, while Deepak was working with MakeMyTrip.

