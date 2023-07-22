IAMAI Digital Health Summit 2023 to bring together doyens of the digital healthcare ecosystem

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 22: All roads for the movers and shakers of the digital healthcare ecosystem in India will lead to the Digital Health Summit, being organised by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) on July 26, 2023, at The LaLit in New Delhi.

More than 40 speakers, including policymakers, healthcare regulators, industry captains and technology providers will address the theme of the conference, "Positioning India as a global leader in digital healthcare", in 11 engaging sessions.

The summit offers attendees a unique opportunity to gain deep industry insights, stay updated on the latest healthcare trends, participate in thought-provoking panel discussions, and establish valuable connections with industry leaders. Moreover, participants will have the chance to explore cutting-edge technology products and discover new brands within the digital health ecosystem. By bringing together diverse stakeholders, the conference aims to foster collaboration, stimulate innovation, and accelerate the transformation of India's healthcare sector.

“The future of healthcare promises a highly personalized, predictive and preventive model of care. This will be driven by innovation across the spectrum as we enter a significantly exciting phase of the development of new-age healthcare models. It is important that discourses on the promises of digital healthcare and the challenges before it- are kept alive in the public domain as well as within the ecosystem, at various fora such as the upcoming Digital Health Summit being organised by the IAMAI,” said Prashant Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, TATA 1mg & Chair, IAMAI HealthTech Committee.

Dr Alexander Kuruvilla, Chief Health Strategy Officer, Practo & Co-Chair, IAMAI HealthTech Committee said, “India's healthcare sector has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, with its value reaching approximately 280 billion USD in 2020. And it was estimated that this would reach 372 billion USD by 2022 with a potential to generate USD 774 billion in revenue by 2030. As the industry continues to grow, the health tech sector has emerged as a vital contributor to the ecosystem, aiming to address challenges related to accessibility and affordability through technology. One such technology is telemedicine which garnered significant attention during the pandemic. However, its complete potential remains untapped, presenting an exciting opportunity for further exploration. The upcoming IAMAI Digital Summit serves as a catalyst to these discussions on how India can build a robust healthcare ecosystem that caters to the diverse needs of its population, delivering quality care to all. And how fostering collaborations and partnerships will drive the sector forward.”

The summit will feature a distinguished lineup of speakers, including Lav Agarwal, G20 Health Track Focal Point & Additional Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare; Dr Basant Garg, Additional Chief Executive Officer, National Health Authority; Prashant Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, TATA 1mg & Chair, IAMAI HealthTech Committee; Dr. Alexander Kuruvilla, Chief Health Strategy Officer, Practo & Co-Chair, IAMAI HealthTech Committee; Santosh Balivada, Chief Executive Officer, Centre of Excellence, Additive Manufacturing, Andhra MedTech Zone; and Dr. Joy Chakraborty, Chief Operating Officer, PD Hinduja Hospital. Their expertise and insights will enrich the conference, contributing to meaningful discussions on the future of healthcare.

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) is a not-for-profit industry body and the country's only organization representing the digital services industry with over 500 Indian and multinational corporations as its members, which include established companies in diverse sectors of the digital ecosystem as well as start-ups.

