IASRM Pioneers New Frontiers in Anti-Ageing & Regenerative Medicine - A Landmark Conference on Anti-Ageing & Regenerative Medicine

New Delhi [India], July 2: The International Association of Stem Cell & Regenerative Medicine (IASRM) proudly hosted the three-day international conference "Longevity Revolution 2025" in Delhi, under the visionary leadership of Dr. Prabhu Mishra, President of IASRM an Ace Stemcell & Regenerative Medicine Scientist, Medtech Entrepreneur, Co-Founder of Wellivo Longevity Centre and Dr. Lavanya, Secretary General of IASRM.

Dr. Neharika Malhotra, Dr Rashmi Naik and Dr. Yukti Wadhawan served as the dynamic Organizer Chairs, orchestrating a seamless and enriching scientific gathering.

Dr Kanika Bahl & Dr Mandika Chetry as joint secretaries were present for smooth conduction.

The conference was inaugurated by the esteemed Chief Guest, Dr. Narendra Malhotra, a pioneering figure in Indian healthcare. The scientific proceedings were led by Scientific Chair Dr. Manjula Anagani and Co-Chair Dr Sowmya Dinesh ensuring an exceptional blend of academic excellence and clinical innovation.

Key speakers from all over the world were present - Dr Neeraj Kohli from Harvard , Prof Vlad Tica , Dr Narendra Malhotra , Dr Martha Gabriela from Mexico , Dr Uchman from poland , Dr Gaurav from Romania, Dr Anajali Hooda , Dr Raj Brahmbhatt , Dr Manish Mahajan and many others.

The confenrce also held a convocation of all IASRM fellows who were conferred with their fellowship in Stemcell & Regenerative Medicine and Fellowship in Cosmetic Gynaecology .

Dr Prabhu mishra also awarded IASRM excellence awards during the event .

"Longevity Revolution 2025" brought together:

200+ delegates

90+ globally renowned faculties and experts

Groundbreaking discussions on Anti-Ageing, Regenerative, Aesthetic, and Functional Medicine

This event marked a monumental step in the global movement toward enhanced vitality and longevity, featuring pioneering research, live demonstrations, and interactive sessions.

IASRM continues to pave the path in uniting thought leaders from across the world in the mission to redefine ageing and revolutionize medicine for the future. IASRM also running various fellowship programs like fellowship in Stemcell & Regenerative Medicine, Fellowship in cosmetic gynaecology and Fellowship in Anti-ageing, Regenerative , Aesthetic & functional medicine to bring awareness to scientific and medical communities.

