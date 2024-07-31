IB Solar Sets Standards in Mono PERC for High-Impact Industrial and National Projects

ATK

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 31: In the dynamic energy landscape, IB Solar has distinguished itself as a trailblazer in innovation and dependability. Established in 2004 as Integrated Batteries India Pvt. Ltd., the company initially focused on the energy sector but transformed its trajectory by entering solar energy in 2014 with a modest 10 MW capacity. Today, IB Solar is a leading force in North India's solar industry, boasting an impressive annual capacity of 500 MW. The company has further expanded into Lithium-ion batteries through its sister company, IB Energy, catering to solar standalones, energy storage, and EVs.

IB Solar offers a comprehensive range of BIS-approved and ALMM-enlisted batteries and panels, making it an ideal partner for prominent national initiatives such as PM-Surya Ghar Yojna, PM-KUSUM Schemes, and large-scale C&I/Utility projects. The company has achieved significant milestones, including being a major supplier for government projects like the JREDA 12MW Smart City project, BREDA's 12 MW rooftop project, CREST Rooftop project, UPNEDA's solarization of government buildings, and Northern Railways, among others.

IB Solar has recently entered into a strategic partnership with global electric giant INVT to provide sales and service for on-grid inverters across India, focusing on rooftop and C&I projects. With a goal to reach a 1 GW capacity by 2025, IB Solar is set on a course to expand its impact in the solar energy sector.

From National Projects to Global Markets, IB Solar is Leading the Way

IB Solar has cemented its role as a key player in powering major national initiatives and large-scale projects. Renowned for its excellence, the company has become the preferred panel supplier for prominent schemes such as the Smart City Projects, PM KUSUM Yojana for the agricultural sector, and the newly introduced PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. IB Solar specializes in advanced ALMM-approved Mono PERC panels, available in bifacial and half-cut configurations, with impressive capacities of up to 545 WP and 144 cells. These high-efficiency panels meet the diverse energy needs across various sectors, delivering exceptional performance and reliability.

The company's strategic collaborations with system integrators and state nodal agenciesincluding PEDA, JAREDA, HAREDA, and UPNEDAhave fortified its standing as a leading solar supplier in North India. Furthermore, IB Solar is expanding its global reach by exporting its top-tier panels to the Middle East and the UK. "Our unwavering commitment to quality and innovation propels us to enhance our products and services continuously, establishing us as a trusted partner for both national and international solar projects," remarks Abhinav Mahajan, Director of IB Solar.

What Sets IB Solar Apart: Our Commitment to Precision in Manufacturing

At IB Solar, what truly makes us stand out is our meticulous approach to manufacturing, ensuring each panel meets the highest international standards. Here's how we achieve this:

We begin with rigorous cell testing, where each solar cell undergoes a thorough power output assessment using state-of-the-art equipment. This process ensures that only the most efficient and high-performing cells are selected. Next, high-resolution CCD cameras are used to inspect each cell for visual defects such as micro-cracks or discoloration, ensuring only flawless cells move forward.

When we assemble cells into strings, we carefully inspect these connections to maintain panel efficiency. Before lamination, we conduct pre-electroluminescence (Pre-EL) tests and visual inspections to uncover any hidden defects. After lamination, panels are examined on a 90-degree inspection table, allowing our technicians to scrutinize every angle for perfect execution.

Each panel's power output is tested under simulated solar conditions using sun simulators to ensure optimal performance. We also perform the Hi-Pot test to assess insulation resistance and check for any leakage current, ensuring safety under high voltage. Finally, a post-lamination electroluminescence (EL) test helps identify any issues from the lamination process, ensuring durability and efficiency.

Our commitment to quality and innovation has established IB Solar as a leader in Mono PERC manufacturing for large-scale projects and national initiatives. By merging advanced technology with meticulous manufacturing, we deliver high-performance panels that exceed international standards. With strategic partnerships and a relentless pursuit of excellence, we are making significant strides both in India and globally. As we aim for a 1 GW capacity by 2025, IB Solar is not just participating in the solar industrywe're leading the way to a sustainable future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor