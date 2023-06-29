IBARC Asia International Recognizes MTG Learning as Most Trusted Publisher of the Year - Education and Competition Books

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 29: IBARC Asia International, a renowned organization dedicated to promoting excellence in education, recently organized Asia's most prestigious education award ceremony for the year 2023. During this esteemed event, MTG Learning was honored with the title of "Most Trusted Publisher of the Year - Education and Competition Books." The esteemed Jaya Parda presented the award, acknowledging MTG Learning's exceptional contributions to the field. Anil Ahlawat, CEO of MTG Learning Pvt. Ltd., accepted the award on behalf of the company. The recognition highlights MTG Learning's relentless efforts in fostering academic excellence and positively impacting the educational landscape.

Expressing his gratitude upon receiving the award, Anil Ahlawat stated, "We are immensely honored to be recognized as the 'Most Trusted Publisher of the Year - Education and Competition Books' by IBARC Asia International. This accolade is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing high-quality educational resources and supporting the growth and development of learners. We are grateful for the trust and support of our esteemed customers and talented team members."

As a leading educational publisher, MTG Learning has consistently demonstrated a commitment to delivering high-quality educational resources that have positively impacted students and educators alike. Their extensive collection of educational and competition books covers a wide range of subjects, catering to the diverse needs of learners across different educational levels. The recognition as the "Most Trusted Publisher of the Year" underscores MTG Learning's dedication to providing reliable and valuable learning materials.

The award ceremony served as a platform to celebrate and honor outstanding organizations and individuals who have made significant contributions to the education sector.

IBARC Asia International's prestigious education award ceremony celebrates organizations and individuals who have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and leadership in the education sector. MTG Learning's remarkable achievements have positioned the company as a trusted publisher and a reliable resource centre for students, parents, and educators across Asia.

Established in 1982, MTG Learning Media Pvt. Ltd. is a renowned educational publisher committed to providing high-quality learning resources for students and educators. With a wide range of educational and competition books, MTG Learning caters to the diverse needs of learners across various academic levels. The company's unwavering focus on excellence and reliability has established them as a trusted name in the education industry. MTG Learning is dedicated to empowering learners and supporting their academic success. With its presence in 70 countries and association with 1.96+ lakh schools and coaching institutes globally, MTG has impacted the lives of millions of students. MTG has a readership of over 17+ Crores readers globally. The publisher is proud to be connected with 6.5 lakh teachers who use its books to enlighten their students with the right knowledge and skills.

