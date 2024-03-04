IBS successfully completed its selection process for MBA/PGPM In February

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 4: The ICFAI Business School (IBS) recently concluded its selection process conducted from February 10 to 18 at IBS Hyderabad. Prospective candidates are now invited to apply to all IBS campuses, except for IBS Hyderabad. Applicants with scores from NMAT by GMAC™, CAT, XAT, GMAT™, CUET-PG, or other Management Tests are eligible to apply. The last date to apply is April 2, 2024. The selection process includes Group Discussion and Personal Interview rounds.

The upcoming selection process is scheduled as per the following details:

Date: April 6-7, 2024

Venue: IBS Ahmedabad, IBS Bangalore, IBS Dehradun, IBS Gurgaon, IBS Hyderabad Head office, IBS Jaipur, IBS Mumbai, IBS Pune.

Date: April 7-8, 2024

Venue: IBS Kolkata

Why ICFAI Business School?

Bloomberg and SAP Labs

An MBA at a premier institute like IBS would give a lifelong boost to the careers of students, making them promising leaders. IBS Campuses provide students with access to Bloomberg Terminals and SAP Labs, enriching their knowledge in finance, operations, and HR. Bloomberg certifications and SAP exposure equip IBS students with practical skills that enhance their competitiveness in the job market. Bloomberg terminals provide students with current and dynamic data on world financial markets on a real-time basis, benefiting those who choose electives such as Security Analysis, Portfolio Management, Financial Risk Management, Mutual Funds, etc. The Bloomberg Market Concepts (BMC) Tool is available to all students admitted to the IBS program. Similarly, students have access to SAP labs where business processes and functions of organizations are explained in-depth.

Cultural Clubs

At IBS campuses, Cultural Clubs provide students with opportunities to explore holistic development beyond the classroom. After leaving the campus, students will gain access to one of the largest professional networks, consisting of over 66,000 alumni.

Consistent Placement Rate

Each year, IBS achieves a consistent placement rate of over 90% for students across all campuses, by networking with 500+ companies. With its in-house award-winning case research center, IBS offers students access to top-quality cases that enhance their learning experience.

For more information,please contact the respective information offices in your city using the link https://ibsindia.org/contact-us/, or reach directly on Toll-Free: 1800 425 55 66 77.

IBS Admission Office

Plot No. 65, Nagarjuna Hills

Punjagutta, Hyderabad - 500082

Telangana

Ph: 040 - 23440963 (5 lines)

E-mail: ibsat@ibsindia.org

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1023356/2013045/IBS_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor