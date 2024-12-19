IBSAT 2024 application deadline extended to December 23rd

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 19: ICFAI Business School (IBS) has extended the application deadline for IBSAT 2024 to December 23, 2024. This extension offers an opportunity for all management aspirants who couldn't complete their applications by the previous deadline due to technical or personal reasons. Step into a future of management excellence with ICFAI Business School.

The IBSAT 2024 test, a gateway to IBS's MBA/PGPM programmes at 9 campuses, is designed to assess a candidate's verbal ability, reading comprehension, quantitative aptitude, and data interpretation skills. Key highlights include:

* CAT-like Syllabus: A familiar format for aspirants already preparing for management entrance exams.

* Remote Proctored Test: Conducted online, allowing candidates to take the exam from the comfort of their homes.

* No Negative Marking: Encourages students to attempt all questions without fear of penalty.

* Scholarships Worth Rs 2 Lakh Each: Awarded to the top 500 rankers, recognizing academic excellence.

Additionally, IBS hosts a free mock test on ibsindia.org to help aspirants gauge their preparation levels.

IBS's Industry-Relevant Curriculum

In today's rapidly evolving global economy, management education must bridge the gap between theory and practice, and IBS excels in doing so. With an industry-relevant curriculum aligned to modern business demands, IBS, with its Case Based Teaching and Bloomberg/SAP Labs, provides students with the skills needed to navigate complex business scenarios. The curriculum also includes internships, industry interactions, and live projects that help students build a solid foundation for their careers.

Multiple Admission Pathways

Aspirants seeking a transformative management education with practical insights are encouraged to apply for the MBA/PGPM 2025-27 programs at IBS. In addition to IBSAT test scores, IBS also accepts CAT, NMAT, XAT, and GMAT scores, offering multiple pathways for admission. This flexibility allows candidates to choose the best route to enter IBS, making it easier for them to apply based on their strengths and available scores.

Holistic Learning Experience at IBS Campuses

IBS campuses provide a holistic learning experience, fostering personality development through vibrant club activities and practical exposure. Students engage in co-curricular and extracurricular activities ranging from domain-specific clubs focused on marketing, finance, and operations, to multidisciplinary clubs that involve live industry projects and practical learning opportunities. These activities help students develop leadership skills, team collaboration, and strategic thinking, which are critical to success in the business world.

Exceptional Placement Record

IBS has a strong commitment to career development, as evidenced by its over 95% placement rate for the class of 2024. The highest international package reached Rs 36.76 LPA, demonstrating the effectiveness of IBS's industry connections and its ability to prepare students for lucrative global career opportunities.

Accreditations and Recognitions

IBS stands out as an AACSB-accredited institution, showcasing its academic excellence. It is ranked 39th by NIRF, holds a NAAC A++ accreditation, and is ranked 22nd by Business Today. IBS's Case Research Center is a global leader, with award-winning case studies that are used by over 900 business schools worldwide.

IBS Alumni Network

IBS boasts a robust alumni network of over 70,000 individuals, with nearly 40% in senior management positions and 10% in international roles.

Apply Now for IBSAT 2024

Apply for IBSAT 2024 today and embark on a transformative journey toward becoming an industry-ready professional. For more information, visit www.ibsindia.org.

Contact Information:

IBS Admission Office

Plot No. 65, Nagarjuna Hills

Punjagutta, Hyderabad - 500082

Telangana

Ph: 040 - 23440963 (5 lines)

E-mail: ibsat@ibsindia.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1023356/IBS_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor