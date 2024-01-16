ICA Italian Wood Finishes Elevates Design Excellence with EDIDA 2023

EDIDA 2023 Winners

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16: For four years in a row, ICA Italian Wood Finishes has actively engaged with Elle Deco International Design Awards (EDIDA) – India Edition, to recognize and encourage exceptional design talent.

Embracing the core philosophy of “design first” and living by the motto “Good Taste Shows,” ICA Italian Wood Finishes goes beyond the realm of wood finishes. ICA demonstrates a profound commitment to design, possessing an in-depth understanding of the language spoken by designers, and showcasing unwavering dedication to creativity.

Mr. Manish Airee, President at ICA Pidilite, conveyed heartfelt congratulations to all the EDIDA winners. He mentioned, “At ICA, we take immense pride in our association with EDIDA. The partnership between Elle Décor and ICA stands as a strong testament to their shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of exceptional design and creating a space where innovation and creativity thrive.”

The integration between ICA – Italian Wood Finishes and EDIDA – 2023 was highlighted by their curated setup. The exhibit featured furniture pieces crafted by industry-leading architects and interior designers, coated with ICA finishes. This served as a subtle yet powerful representation of the brand’s ethos, encapsulated by the tagline “Good Taste Shows.”

This ongoing collaboration mirrors the inherent synergy between EDIDA, as the ultimate showcase for the future of design, and ICA’s commitment to thrust design to the forefront. ICA's meticulously crafted finishes add a touch of glamour to aesthetics, harmonizing seamlessly with the overarching ethos of EDIDA, turning the partnership into a seamless celebration of design excellence.

Being a “design first” company means more than just producing top-notch products; it involves understanding the profound importance of creativity and acknowledging that design serves as the vehicle through which innovation flourishes. In the role of title sponsor at this prestigious event, dedicated to acknowledging and celebrating the pinnacle of design excellence, ICA cements its commitment to champion outstanding creative talent.

ICA Pidilite offers an exquisite range of wood finishes that represents the highest standard of Italian quality, aesthetics & finesse. A JV between ICA Italy (now a part of Sherwin-Williams; the world's largest paints & Coatings Company) and Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Through its diverse offering of wood finishes, ICA allows architects and interior designers to express their artistic sensibility in a way that is uniquely theirs, enabling them to curate and express their personal style and aesthetic. Simply put, ICA reflects their discernment.

