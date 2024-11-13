ICFAI Business School (IBS) Opens Slot Booking for IBSAT 2024: Candidates can Secure Preferred Times for the December Test

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 13: ICFAI Business School (IBS) has officially opened slot booking for the IBSAT 2024 Test, allowing registered MBA candidates to secure their preferred time slots for the online proctored test scheduled on December 28-29, 2024. This highly anticipated opportunity allows registered applicants to select a time that best fits their schedule, providing a convenient pathway to pursue a quality business education at IBS.

Key details

* IBSAT Test Slot: Candidates can now book their test slots through their online profiles, using the 'Schedule IBSAT' option.

* Admit Card download: Upon booking a slot, applicants can immediately download their admit card to confirm their test date and time.

* Limited slots: With limited availability, slots are booked on a first-come, first-served basis, and once chosen, cannot be altered. Applicants are encouraged to reserve their preferred slots promptly.

For candidates applying with CAT, NMAT by GMAC™, XAT, or GMAT™ scores, the IBSAT Test requirement is waived.

IBSAT 2024 scholarships

The IBSAT Test 2024 awards scholarships amounting to Rs 10 crore to the top 500 applicants, supporting their educational journey to become the next generation of business leaders. These scholarships are offered to high performers, underscoring IBS's commitment to merit-based advancement in business education.

Selection Process for IBS 2025 Admissions

Following the IBSAT exam, qualifying candidates, along with those applying through CAT, NMAT by GMAC™, XAT, or GMAT™, will be invited to attend a Selection Process briefings hosted in 70 locations across India, taking place from January 10-19, 2025. The final selection process is scheduled for February 15-24, 2025, at the IBS Hyderabad campus, comprising:

1. Micro Presentation: Candidates select one of two topics and deliver a 3-minute presentation to demonstrate their communication, presentation skills, and quick-thinking abilities.

2. Personal Interview: A 5-7 minute interview assesses the candidate's attitude, aspirations, general knowledge, and communication skills, aiding in a well-rounded evaluation.

Final Selection outcome based on comprehensive evaluation

The final selection outcome is determined by evaluating each candidate's academic record alongside their performance in the Micro Presentation and Personal Interview stages. This holistic assessment provides a well-rounded view of their potential as future leaders, ensuring that selected students align with ICFAI Business School's standards for excellence and leadership.

Why choose ICFAI Business School?

ICFAI Business School (IBS) is recognized for its robust placement track record, world-class teaching methodology, and state-of-the-art resources. In 2024, IBS celebrated 95% placements, with top salaries reaching Rs 36.76 LPA internationally and Rs 26.19 LPA nationally. Major recruiters from Financial Services, IT/ITES, Banking, and Consulting sectors actively seek IBS graduates, establishing IBS as a preferred destination for business education in India.

Ranked #39 in the NIRF rankings and AACSB-accredited, IBS Hyderabad follows a 100% case-based teaching approach. With a 14-week mandatory internship, and resources like Bloomberg and SAP labs, IBS offers a practical, industry-aligned curriculum designed to prepare students for real-world business challenges.

Take the National Mock Test today to hone your skills for IBSAT, and seize the chance to launch a successful career in management with IBS.

For further details on IBSAT 2024 or the admissions process at IBS CFAI Business School, please visit https://ibsindia.org/ or contact the Admissions Office.

Media Contact:

ICFAI Business School Admission Office

Plot No. 65, Nagarjuna Hills

Punjagutta, Hyderabad - 500082

Telangana

Ph: 040 - 23440963 (5 lines)

Email - ibsat@ibsindia.org

