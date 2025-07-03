ICICI Prudential Pension Funds crosses Rs. 50,000 Crore AUM milestone, reinforces leadership in Retirement Planning

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3: In a landmark achievement, ICICI Prudential Pension Funds swiftly crossed the 50,000-crore mark in Assets Under Management (AUM) as of June 2025, making it one of the youngest pension fund managers to reach this milestone in record time. This rapid ascent reflects not only the growing trust of Indian investors in the National Pension System (NPS) but also underscores ICICI Prudential Pension Funds' sharp focus on dynamic and prudent fund management, digital-first subscriber engagement, and unwavering commitment to securing India's retirement future.

With a CAGR of nearly 60% over the last five years, the fund has consistently outpaced industry averages. Today, ICICI Prudential Pension Funds serves over 1.2 lakh NPS accounts through Points of Presence (POP), and 9.71 lakh subscribers as a Pension Fund Manager (PFM), spanning corporate and retail segments.

"Reaching the ₹50,000 crore AUM mark is more than just a financial milestone - it's a reflection of the faith that over a million Indians have placed in us to secure their retirement. This moment reinforces our commitment to delivering long-term financial security with integrity, innovation, and service excellence," said K. Sivakumar, Chief Investment Officer, ICICI Prudential Pension Funds.

The company attributes this success to key growth drivers such as its subscriber-first approach, robust product awareness campaigns, simplified digital onboarding, and strong fund performance. Campaigns like "NPS for All," "NPS Vatsalya," and the launch of a unified IPRU Smart App have deepened engagement, particularly among mid-career professionals aged 30-45, and corporate employees availing of employer contributions.

Subscribers' behaviour is also evolving, with increasing traction from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, a younger investor base (25-35 years), and a growing preference for SIP-based investing. The digital shift is evident in the popularity of tools that allow real-time tracking, seamless contributions, and portfolio insights.

One subscriber shared how a disciplined SIP of ₹15,000 per month starting in their early 30s helped build a corpus exceeding ₹10 lakh within a few years - while also enjoying tax benefits.

"Our core purpose is to be the most trusted partner for Indians in securing their retirement. This milestone reaffirms that our philosophy of prudent fund management and service excellence is making a real difference," added Sivakumar.

This achievement is also in line with the national vision of "Viksit Bharat 2047" and India's broader financial inclusion agenda. By enabling citizens to plan for independent and dignified post-retirement lives, ICICI Prudential Pension Funds is helping shape a self-reliant India.

Looking ahead, the company has set ambitious goals - to double AUM to ₹1,00,000 crore by 2027, powered by technology-led innovation, expanded Tier 2/3 outreach, and workplace pension partnerships. Long-term, the company targets ₹3,00,000 crore AUM by 2030 and ₹5,00,000 crore by 2031.

While the ₹50,000 crore milestone is a proud achievement, ICICI Prudential Pension Funds remains focused on what matters most - empowering every Indian to retire with financial freedom and dignity.

