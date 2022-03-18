Iconic Gold Awards 2022 held in Mumbai amid the presence of a galaxy of tinsel town celebrities
By ANI | Published: March 18, 2022 11:26 AM2022-03-18T11:26:11+5:302022-03-18T11:35:08+5:30
A galaxy of tinsel town celebrities gathered under one roof to attend the much-awaited awards show 'Iconic Gold Awards 2022' held at Hotel Sahara Star in Mumbai on March 12.
The awards night saw the presence of several celebrities including Siddharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty, Kirti Sonan, Kartik Aryan, Ahan Shetty, Apoorva Mehta, Kay Kay Menon, etc. who were felicitated by the CEO of Iconic Gold Awards, Piyuus Jaiswal.
The Iconic Gold Awards 2022 saw many popular faces from the Television and Entertainment industry winning bit at the event. These celebrities revealed their glamorous side on the red carpet. Rohitashv Gour, Shivangi Joshi, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sharad Malhotra, Sai Ketan Rao, Shivangi Khedekar, Erica Fernandes, Urvashi Dholakia, Debattama Saha, Sanjay Gagnani, Flora Saini, Payal Dev, Divanka Tripathi Dahiya, Sharib Hasmi, Vijay Varma, Helly Shah, Ishita Raj, Karanvir Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin and Soundarya Sharma were awarded with the prestigious Iconic Gold trophies.
Here's the list of the Iconic Gold Awards 2022 winners
Kriti Sanon- Iconic best actress of the year for Mimi
Sidharth Malhotra- Iconic Best Actor of the Year For Shershaah
Kartik Aaryan- Iconic best actor of the year (Critics Choice) for Dhamaka
Nushrratt bharuccha- Iconic Best Actress of the Year (Critics Choice) For Chhori
Vaani Kapoor- Iconic Powerpack performance of the Year for Chandigarh Karen Aashiqui
Ahan Shetty-Iconic best debut actor of the year for Tadap
Vishnu Vardhan Induri- Iconic best film director of the year for Shershaah
Shabbir Boxwala-Producer-Iconic Best film of the year for Shershaah
Apoorva Mehta- Producer- Iconic best film of the year for Shershaah
Warda Nadiadwala-Iconic Stylish Producer of the year
Mahima Makwana-Iconic best debut actress of the year for Antim The Final Truth
Manish Malhotra-Iconic Outstanding Contribution in Bollywood Fashion
Shilpa Shetty- Best Fitness Icon of the year.
Divya Khosla Kumar- Iconic Best Actress of the Year - Popular Choice For Satyameva Jayate 2
Sharvari- Iconic Breakthrough Performance of the year for Bunty aur bubli 2
Mukesh Chhabra-Iconic best casting director of the year 83
Here's the list of Webseries/OTT television celebrities bagging the Iconic Gold Awards 2022
Rohitashv Gour -Iconic best comedy TV Actor of the Year-Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai
Bhabhiji Ghar pe hai-Iconic best comic tv series of the year
Shivangi Joshi-Iconic most popular tv actress of the year
Dheeraj Dhoopar- Iconic Most Stylish TV actor of the year
Dheeraj Dhoopar-Iconic best tv actor of the year Kundali Bhagya
Sharad Malhotra-Iconic most trustworthy actor of the year
Ranjan Kumar Singh-Iconic All Time Favorite TV Director of the Year
Sai Ketan Rao-Iconic Best Debut TV Actor of the year Mehendi He Rachnewali
Shivangi Khedekar-Iconic Best Debut TV Actress of the year- Mehendi He Rachnewali
Erica J Fernandes-Iconic Most Glamorous TV Actress of the year
Urvashi Dholakia-Iconic Best Negative TV Actress of the year
Debattama Saha- Iconic Most Liked Tv Actress of the year
Anupamaa-Iconic best tv show of the year
Sanjay Gagnani- Iconic best negative lead role of the year-TV - Kundali Bhagya
Shamita Shetty-Iconic best powerpack personality of the year-Reality Show
Kiku Sharda-Iconic Best Supporting Comedian of the year
The Kapil Sharma Show
Flora Saini-Iconic best supporting actress of the year
City of dreams season 2
Payal Dev-Iconic best female singer of the year
Baarish Ban jana
Aditya Dev- Iconic best music producer of the year
Vivek Dahiya-Iconic impressive performance of the year
State of seige & Temple attack
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya- Iconic Fearless performance of the year
Khatron ke khiladi
Sharib Hashmi -Iconic best supporting Actor of the year 2022
Family Man - 2
Vijay Varma-Iconic breakthrough performer of the year
OK Computer
Kay Kay Menon-Iconic best actor of the year
Special ops web series
Helly Shah
Iconic Most Trustworthy TV Actress of the Year
Ishita Raj
Iconic Most Promising Face of the year
Karanvir Sharma
Iconic Best Supporting Actor of the Year
A Thursday OTT
Jasmin Bhasin
Iconic Fashion Diva of the year
Soundarya Sharma
Iconic Rising Star of the year
Raktanchal 2
