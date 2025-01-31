Iconic Gold Awards Returns With Its 6th Edition To Celebrate Excellence In Film And Television

New Delhi [India], January 31: The much-awaited Iconic Gold Awards is back with its grand 6th edition, bringing together the biggest names from the film and television industry for a star-studded night of recognition and celebration. Scheduled to take place on February 6, 2025, at ,Juhu, the prestigious awards ceremony promises to be an unforgettable evening, honoring the finest talents in entertainment.

Co-founded by Mr. Piyush Jaiiswaal and founded By Priya P. Jaiswal, the Iconic Gold Awards has become a benchmark for recognizing outstanding achievements in cinema and television. Over the years, the awards have gained immense credibility and respect for acknowledging exceptional performances, pathbreaking storytelling, and artistic brilliance across various categories.

Expressing his excitement for the upcoming event, Mr. Piyush Jaiiswaal shared, “The Iconic Gold Awards is not just an award ceremony; it's a tribute to the sheer talent, hard work, and dedication of individuals who bring stories to life on screen. Over the years, we have seen the industry evolve, with artists pushing creative boundaries and setting new benchmarks of excellence. Our vision has always been to honor these game-changers and inspire the next generation of performers, creators, and visionaries.”

“As we step into our 6th edition, we are overwhelmed by the love and recognition this platform has received. This year, we are set to make it even more spectacular, with some of the biggest names gracing the red carpet. We believe in celebrating talent with grandeur, and there's no better place than Mumbai's JW Marriott, Juhu, to host this iconic night. We invite fans, industry professionals, and media to witness an evening where brilliance meets appreciation.”

With the presence of some of the most celebrated stars from Bollywood and television, the Iconic Gold Awards 2025 is all set to raise the bar yet again. As anticipation builds, fans can look forward to a night filled with glamour, power-packed performances, and well-deserved recognitions.

