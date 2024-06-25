ICRI Announces Admission Alert for MSc. Clinical Research & Data Science

ICRI India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25: ICRI School of Clinical Research and Data Science is thrilled to announce the opening of admissions for the prestigious MSc. Clinical Research & Data Science program. Since its inception in 2004, ICRI has been at the forefront of clinical research education in India. This two-year course, recognized by UGC, is offered at one of India's top universities, delivering in-depth clinical research and data science education. Over the years, the program has evolved to meet the growing demands of the industry, incorporating cutting-edge advancements and a comprehensive curriculum designed to provide students with theoretical knowledge and practical skills.

The global clinical trials market, valued at over $50 billion in 2022, is anticipated to grow to $84.43 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.7%. The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the significance of clinical trials, and India is emerging as a major hub. With new regulations aligning with U.S. FDA standards, India's clinical trials market is expected to reach $3.15 billion by 2025, necessitating around 50,000 clinical research professionals.

ICRI's MSc. Clinical Research & Data Science program is a pioneer in the field, offering an extensive curriculum that includes clinical data management and pharmacovigilance, drug management, manufacturing, dosage determination, and the effects of medications on the human body. The program also delves into advanced epidemiology, data management, and biostatistics, providing a blend of theoretical knowledge and practical application. Over four semesters, students will explore emerging management trends, clinical research ethics, molecular mechanisms, drug evaluations, pharmacovigilance, clinical data management, and more. The curriculum is enriched with modules on clinical research, data management, medical writing, pharmacovigilance, management, and soft skills, ensuring comprehensive industry readiness.

As India's first and most awarded institution in Clinical Research and Healthcare since 2004, ICRI - School of Clinical Research and Data Science boasts an extensive alumni network of over 19,000 professionals globally. Our accolades include the Presidential Award and 21 other industry-specific honours. We launched India's first book on clinical research and pharmacovigilance and the first PhD in Clinical Research. With 2500+ industry partners, we offer robust internship and placement opportunities, consistently achieving a 100% placement rate with average salaries between INR 4.5 Lac PA and INR 7.0 Lac PA.

Anup Munshi , Associate Dean of ICRI Mumbai "Our MSc. Clinical Research & Data Science program is designed to meet the growing demand for skilled professionals in the clinical research industry. At ICRI, we are committed to providing world-class education and unparalleled opportunities to our students, ensuring they excel in their careers."

After completing the MSc Clinical Research & Data Science program at ICRI, graduates can pursue roles such as Principal Investigators, Medical Advisors, Drug Developers, and Regulatory Affairs Managers. Paramedics, pharmacists, and life science graduates can become Medical Writers, Clinical Research Associates, Clinical Research Managers, and Pharmacovigilance Executives. Clinical Research Associates will monitor trials, Clinical Research Investigators will conduct studies, Study Coordinators will manage data, Data Managers and Biostatisticians will design and interpret studies, and Regulatory Affairs Managers will liaise with authorities.

Candidates who are graduates or postgraduates in Life Sciences, Microbiology, Biotechnology, Pharmacy, Medicine, Nursing, Physiotherapy, Dentistry, Homeopathy, Ayurvedic, or Veterinary Science with a minimum of 50% are eligible to apply for the MSc. Clinical Research & Data Science program at ICRI School of Clinical Research and Data Science. This program is designed to equip professionals from diverse healthcare and scientific backgrounds with the advanced skills needed to excel in the rapidly growing field of clinical research.

Fees : 2.25 lac per annum

Scholarship : any student with 85% and above

Last date of application : 10th July

Course commencement : 1st August

