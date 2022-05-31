IDeA World Design College ranked first in Bangalore University's ranking list

Bangalore University's ranking list for the BSc. (Interior Design and Decoration) program was announced recently.

The first rank gold medal was bagged by IDeA World Design College's N. Harshitha, a student from their first graduating batch.

"Sincerely, I'd like to thank my college's HOD and professors for having faith in my talents. Without their guidance and encouragement, I wouldn't have been able to do this," said N. Harshitha, who bagged the first rank. She added, "My goal in this field is to flourish so that I may make my family and my alma mater proud."

IDeA World Design College, which started its fashion design and interior design degree courses in the year 2018, had its first degree batch writing the final exams that were held in end-2021. Tasmiya Khanum, who came in third, and Bumika NT, who came in tenth, were both students of IDeA World Design College.

"As I congratulate the three rank winners who have made IDeA World Design College proud, I feel a deep sense of gratitude. This is notable because it is our first-degree class that took the examinations last year, and we nabbed the top spot in our very first year," said Thomas Abraham, the founder of IDeA World Design College. He added that he hopes to develop "many more toppers, but more importantly many more designers, who will design a better world."

Founder Thomas Abraham, an alumnus from IIT Kharagpur founded IDeA World Design College with the motive of mentoring students to "become the best designers in the world". The college is the recipient of the Best Design Educator Award, and its students have won several international awards for their work, including from the Society of British Interior Designers. Its campus has also been recognized for being among the finest design campuses in the country.

IDeA World Design College is India's premier design college established by Thomas Abraham (one of India's leading design personalities) that he started right after graduating from IIT Kharagpur. It runs acclaimed interior and fashion degree courses and is affiliated to Bangalore University.

Students get the rare opportunity to work under the direct mentorship of Thomas Abraham, after which they get to showcase their work on professional design shows like Femina Miss India and Architectural Digest Design Show. IDeA was awarded as Best Design Educator by Times Business Awards and has won several awards for the infrastructure and facilities of its brand new campus, The Crystal Hall.

