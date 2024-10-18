Identixweb Limited Files DRHP With BSE SME For IPO

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18: Identixweb Limited (Identixweb, The Company), is an IT firm involved in providing software as a service SaaS-based digital product solutions, specializing in e-commerce store development, web apps, UI/UX design, and custom software, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus with BSE SME in preparation for the IPO, The issue size will consist of a Fresh Issue of up to 30,80,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10.

The objective of the issue is to invest in marketing to support the organization's growth plans in India and outside India, invest in market research and product development through talent hiring for the issuer company, invest in the subsidiary for product development through talent hiring, and for general corporate purposes.

For the period ended 31st March 2024, The company reported Revenue of Rs 632.90 Lakhs and EBITDA of Rs 435.05 Lakhs & PAT Rs 283.90 Lakhs.

Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited has been appointed as the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, while Skyline Financial Services Private Limited will serve as the Registrar to the Issue.

About Identixweb Limited

Identixweb Limited stands out as an innovative IT firm specializing in Software as a Service (SaaS)-based digital product solutions. The company provides a range of services, including e-commerce store development, web app development, UI/UX design, and customized software development, with a primary focus on Shopify applications.

By delivering applications online, Identixweb eliminates the need for installation and maintenance, simplifying software management for clients. Its portfolio includes over 10 conversion-optimized Shopify applications tailored to meet diverse customer needs across various sectors worldwide.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor