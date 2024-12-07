IDFC FIRST Bank Elevates Customer Experience with India's First AI-Powered Interactive Avatar of Its Brand Ambassador Amitabh Bachchan

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7: IDFC FIRST Bank has unveiled the first-of-its-kind AI-powered holographic digital avatar of the country's most celebrated and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, setting a new benchmark in customer engagement and digital innovation. The Holographic Extended Reality (HXR) device, features touch capability, allowing users to interact directly with the digital avatar. Currently, customers can engage with Bachchan's digital avatar and get information on bank products and services, including Zero Fee Banking, Monthly Interest Credits, Mobile Banking, and the innovative Current Account BRAVO. The Bank will integrate additional product offerings in subsequent phases.

This revolutionary technology will redefine the banking experience for customers, offering personalized assistance and an immersive service experience. This initiative is in line with IDFC FIRST Bank's commitment to its digital-first philosophy and innovation-led customer-centric approach.

Speaking on the launch, Shreepad Shende - Head, Business Excellence & Corporate Strategy at IDFC FIRST Bank, said, "We're proud to be the first in the banking industry to bring this AI-powered holographic innovation to life. With this, we have created an entirely new way for our customers to interact with us at our select branches, making banking simpler, faster, and more engaging. It has been an amazing journey with Wing Commander Ramesh Pulapaka, CEO & Director - AB Corp. Ltd., from conceptualising this pioneering concept to bringing it to life and I am delighted that IDFC FIRST Bank was first to partner Amitabh Bachchan in this unique journey."

Amitabh Bachchan, said, "This unique initiative by IDFC FIRST Bank showcases the possibilities of innovation in creating immersive and meaningful customer experiences. It is fascinating to see how technology continues to evolve and redefine the way we connect with people. I am delighted to see my digital avatar being a part of this revolutionary and groundbreaking journey in banking."

The first device has been launched at IDFC FIRST Bank's Juhu branch in Mumbai, with plans to deploy similar devices across high-footfall branches and other strategic locations nationwide.

