IDFC FIRST Bank pledges funds for social causes on behalf of 10K finishers at TCS World 10K Bengaluru

IDFC FIRST Bank announced a pledge to contribute to social causes on behalf of every participant completing the 10K run in one hour at TCS World 10K Bengaluru.

The initiative aligns with the Bank's philosophy of being a force for social good and with the 10K Bengaluru's theme of social inclusion.

IDFC FIRST Bank will contribute Rs. 1000 to non-profits on behalf of every participant who completes 10K within 1 hour and Rs. 2000 if the participant is an IDFC FIRST Bank customer. The pledge enables qualifying participants to choose from a wide array of social causes and non-profits supported by IDFC FIRST Bank.

IDFC FIRST Bank's pledge will be fulfilled under its FIRST Impact social responsibility programme.

Naarayan TV, Chief Marketing Officer, IDFC FIRST Bank, said, "As the Associate Sponsor of the TCS World 10K Bengaluru, we want to not only energize participants after a long gap caused by the pandemic, but also make their run more meaningful and enable them to create a positive social impact."

Commenting on the initiative, Vivek Singh, JT. MD, Procam International, said, "Philanthropy is an integral pillar of the TCS World 10K and it is heartening to see our Associate Sponsor IDFC FIRST Bank echo the same sentiment and utilize the event's platform to make a tangible difference. Their initiative will have a lasting impact on society. We are sure this will further motivate the runners to participate and give their best performance."

IDFC FIRST Bank has partnered for four global distance running events as the Associate Sponsor - Tata Mumbai Marathon, Tata Consultancy Services World 10K Bengaluru, Delhi Half Marathon, Tata Steel Kolkata 25K as well as Sunfeast India Move As One. The first in the series is the TCS World 10K Bengaluru scheduled to take place on May 15.

Social good is one of the founding pillars of IDFC FIRST Bank and is demonstrated through the Bank's diverse social responsibility programs but is also deeply rooted in the way it conducts its business.

The Bank's corporate social responsibility programme is focused on five areas: Education, Livelihoods, Women Empowerment, Health and Financial Inclusion. The Bank considers and implements social responsibility programs that have a potential to create sustained social change.

IDFC FIRST Bank was formed by the merger of erstwhile IDFC Bank, promoted by renowned infrastructure financing institution IDFC Ltd. and leading technology NBFC, Capital First. IDFC FIRST Bank, has a balance sheet of Rs. 1,90,182 crore, and has provided over 30 million loans in its combined history and serves customers in over 60,000 villages, cities and towns across the length and breadth of the country.

The bank believes in making customer-first products and was the first universal bank to offer monthly interest credit on savings accounts, lifetime free credit cards with dynamic and low APR rates, and many other such interesting products.

The Bank's vision is to build a world class bank in India, guided by ethics, powered by technology, and to be a force for social good. Our mission is to touch the lives of millions of Indians in a positive way by providing them high-quality banking services.

In a short time, the Bank has expanded to 641 branches, 203 asset service centres, 719 ATMs and 601 rural business correspondent centres across the country, a next-generation net and mobile banking platform and 24/7 Customer Care services, and is incrementally growing digitally. IDFC FIRST Bank is committed to bring high-quality banking at affordable rates to India. The Bank also offers high quality technology-enabled corporate banking solutions, contemporary cash management solutions, fleet card and FASTag solutions and wealth management solutions.

Since its inception in 1988, Procam International has been the driving force behind the growth and development of sports management in India. Founded by Anil and Vivek Singh, Procam is India's premier sports management company and is involved in live events, sports consultancy, and live television production.

Pioneers of the distance running revolution in India, Procam International's Big 4 - Tata Mumbai Marathon, Delhi Half Marathon, Tata Consultancy Services World 10K Bengaluru and Tata Steel Kolkata 25K are global leaders in their respective distances.

They have ushered in a running revolution, that has helped to re-define, the health, fitness, and charity paradigm of India.

Procam also promotes India's largest virtual run, the Sunfeast India Move As One. Launched in 2020, the event has the community and fitness as its main pillars.

