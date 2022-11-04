IDJF 2022 provides endless possibilities for diverse hiring

Building a solid DE&I foundation requires leaders to build trust and create a culture where everyone feels free to express themselves. To help organizations meet their diversity hiring needs, IDF has developed a 2-day 2nd Edition of India Diversity Job Fair 2022.

Conceptualized by India Diversity Forum and executed by Sapphire Connect, this conclave focused on Equal Opportunities and Endless Possibilities while influencing the subtle nuances of diversity and Inclusion in the Indian context. The job fair witnessed a whooping no. of 48000 registrations, with 5000 candidates participating and 50+ Diversity Hiring partners. IDJF2022 also had more than 15 renowned business and HR leaders deliberate on the various aspects of diversity hiring in the IDJF Summit that ran concurrently on the first day of the job fair.

Participating in the final panel discussion on Ways to make D&I more effortless: A Walk then a talk, Joshita Tandon, AVP - CHR & HR Analytics, SRF Limited, highlighted, "Gender diversity is the core initiator to another kind of diversities. Coming from a male-dominated manufacturing sector, the rate of change in this sector is not as much as you see in other industries. It is unfortunate, but the winds of change are not strong enough, and there is much change that we are seeing nowadays." Atulaya Goswami, Director HR, General Mills; Appaya Chenanda, National Director, People and Performance, Colliers India; Lisha Rakesh, Senior Director, Capgemini, joined her on this panel.

India Diversity Forum aims to accelerate diversity and Inclusion in India. The annual conclave strengthened India Inc's commitment towards D&I. From top leaders to sponsorship to sharing to proven best practices, this conclave was the one-stop destination for all D&I practitioners. The discussions emphasize the importance of companies taking up the responsibility to create and sustain an inclusive environment. Diversity & Inclusion should be every company's fundamental values. IDJF was started to help organizations acquire these values.

Harshbeena Zaveri, Vice Chairperson and MD of NRB Bearings Ltd and Advisory Board Member, IDF delivered the keynote address, "On a personal level, diversity is sacred; the inclusive world is a better world for all. When we engage with diverse people, and by diversity, I mean taking pride in our similarities and differences, whether along the lines of race, ethnicity, caste, religion, gender, sexual orientation, economic status, being differently abled, or anything else. She explains that it means learning from others, having respect, having a healthy curiosity about others, and the willingness to listen and learn from their experiences and to pay serious attention to their points of view.

Diversity is an outcome - when we go above and beyond, being aware of differences or accepting differences to the point of actively including people who are different from the mainstream. The key reason why organizations should care about this is that it is the finest guiding principle and because it makes deep business sense. Not only does it foster high competency through meritocracy, but it is also, the best risk mitigation in an uncertain world. Giving support when you are part of the existing status quo to those who will not be offered a seat "On the table."

Rishi Kapoor, Head Management Committee, India Diversity Forum, and a D&I enthusiast, was glad to kickstart the fair. He said, " Our theme of the fair, Equal Opportunity for All, reflects the fundamentals of an ideal employment culture. Suppose a candidate has the qualification and the skills to perform a job and perform well at that. In that case, he should not feel restricted by certain boundaries defined and decided, consciously or unconsciously, by society and recruiters. And we are delighted that many organizations have come forward to confirm their faith in our intention."

Anisha Motwani, Eminent Independent Director (on Boards of Abbott, Welspun, India & L&T Investment) and Advisory Board Member, IDF, mentioned, "Diversity & Inclusion allows organizations to be more inclusive of different ideas, cultures, and lifestyles, leading to improved company culture. It can easily be used as a source of competitive advantage. D&I is personalized to each company; for some, it is a matter of social justice, corporate social responsibility, or even regulatory compliance. For others, it's essential to their growth strategy."

Sharing his thoughts on Deep Dive into D&I: The key to a great employer brand & business goal, Capt. Partha Samai, Head HR, South, Jio, said, "There are several pillars to address from the veteran side, i.e., people who have re-attired from the uniforms, serving in the Army, Navy, Airforce and The Cost Guards. These veterans should have clarity of thought concerning what field they wish to choose, be it sales, IT, product design, or HR. You must do short courses to up your game in the chosen field. Being patient is one of the key factors here, as settling down for the first opportunity coming your way might not be the apt thing to do."

India Diversity Forum organizes IDJF is managed and executed by Sapphire Connect. This premium B2B meeting specialist focuses on creating knowledge-sharing and networking platforms through conferences, bespoke events, research papers, and building business communities.

