IE University and IIT Bombay sign landmark MOU to drive Global Education and Innovation

New Delhi [India], February 4: In a significant step toward fostering global academic collaboration, IE University and the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at advancing education, research, and innovation.

The historic signing ceremony took place at IIT Bombay and was attended by Prof.

Shireesh Kedare, Director of IIT Bombay, Dr. Santiago Iniguez de Onzono, President of IE University, and Dr. Karan Gupta, Managing Director of IE University, India & South Asia. This partnership marks a new era of cross-border cooperation between one of Europe's top universities and India's leading technological institute.

Under this agreement, IE University and IIT Bombay will jointly work on student & faculty Exchange Programs, Joint Research Initiatives, Executive Education & Leadership Programs among other initiatives.

Dr. Karan Gupta, Managing Director of IE University, India & South Asia, emphasized the transformative impact of this alliance. "This partnership is a game-changer for both institutions. By combining IIT Bombay's deep-rooted technical expertise with IE University's leadership in global business education, we are paving the way for future leaders who will shape industries worldwide." Dr. Santiago Iniguez de Onzono, President of IE University, added, "IE University has always championed diversity, entrepreneurship, and innovation. Partnering with a world-class institution like IIT Bombay enhances our mission to create globally competent leaders who can drive change at an international level."

This IE University-IIT Bombay MOU signifies a major advancement in India's education sector, fostering global mobility, skill development, and cutting-edge research. The collaboration will provide students and professionals with unprecedented access to world-class resources, industry leaders, and transformative learning experiences.

