IEM Kolkata Wins AICTE Inventor's Challenge 2024

New Delhi [India], November 18: The Institute of Engineering & Management (IEM), Kolkata, has emerged victorious in the Inventor's Challenge 2024, a prestigious competition organized by AICTE and STMicroelectronics. This achievement showcases the institution's commitment to innovation and excellence.

IEM Kolkata's winning project, the Economic Waste Oil Recycler, impressed judges at the grand finale held in Noida, Delhi, on November 14, 2024. This innovative solution recycles used engine oil into industry-grade fuel oil, targeting the maritime sector. The device features cutting-edge technology, including a flameless chemical reaction chamber and a high-speed centrifuge operating at 3000 RPM.

Third-year students Shyantan Kundu, Adrija Ghosh, and Suvojit Maity developed this groundbreaking project under the guidance of mentors Dr. Priti Das and Arghya Roy. Their collaborative efforts paid off as they outshone 2,764 teams from across India in multiple evaluation rounds.

Prof. Dr. Satyajit Chakrabarti, Director of IEM Kolkata, praised the team's achievement, stating, "This victory showcases our students' and faculty's incredible talent and dedication. We foster innovation, addressing real-world problems through research and technology."

The Economic Waste Oil Recycler has vast potential for industrial adoption, particularly in the maritime sector. With industry experts taking notice, this project may lead to large-scale implementation, reinforcing IEM Kolkata's reputation as a leading institution for engineering and innovation.

This triumph underscores IEM Kolkata's commitment to nurturing future leaders in science and technology, providing a platform for students to develop innovative solutions to real-world problems.

