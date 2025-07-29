IFA UK Names Syed Javeed Shah, Resident of Abu Dhabi, UAE and Indian National, Among Top 5 Finalists for 2025 Member of the Year Award

BusinessWire India

Abu Dhabi [UAE]/ London [UK], July 29: The Institute of Financial Accountants (IFA UK), part of the IPA Group, has announced the Top 5 Finalists for its 2025 Member of the Year Award, honouring exemplary contributions to the finance profession, corporate governance, and community development. Among those recognised is Syed Javeed Shah, a finance professional based in Abu Dhabi and originally from Adilabad, India.

The award ceremony took place recently at the Royal College of Physicians in London. This recognition puts a spotlight on individuals who have demonstrated leadership in financial management, ethical practice, and public service, aligned with the IFA's mission.

Shah was acknowledged for his cross-border financial leadership, philanthropic initiatives, and support for international tax compliance. In his current role as Sub-Regional Financial Controller and Director at John Crane, a UK-listed multinational, he oversees financial operations across 27 countries in the Middle East, Caspian, Africa, and South Africa. He is a Fellow of both IFA (UK) and IPA (Australia).

His work includes supporting U.S. tax compliance and ITIN services for over 60 nationalities, enabling streamlined regulatory adherence across jurisdictions such as India, the UAE, and the United States. This effort has contributed to enhanced financial transparency and cooperation across regions.

Shah's philanthropic efforts through the Ujjvall Charitable Trust, which funds education for underprivileged students in India, were also detailed in the nomination. In recognition of his professional and social contributions, he was granted the UAE Golden Visa in 2021 under the Special Talents category.

"This honour reflects the competence and values of Indian professionals," said Shah. "I proudly dedicate this recognition to my hometown Adilabad, the state of Telangana, India, and to the UAE, where I currently reside and serve."

