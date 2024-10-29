IFAT India 2024 sets new benchmark for water and waste management solutions

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 29: Messe Muenchen India concluded its 11th edition of IFAT India on a high note, cementing its role as India's leading trade fair for water, sewage, solid waste, and recycling.

Held from October 16-18, 2024, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, the event attracted more than 17184 visitors over three days, reflecting the increasing urgency of environmental challenges in India. Overall, there was a 15 percent increase in the number of international exhibitors.

With 488 exhibitors from across the globe, the event highlighted its expanding role as a key platform for environmental solutions. Domestic and international participants came together to address the pressing challenges of urbanization, including the rising demand for clean water, efficient waste management, and pollution control. With an exceptional turnout of attendees - including industry experts, government representatives, policymakers, and innovators - IFAT India 2024 once again provided a vital platform for exchanging ideas and highlighting advanced technologies.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by dignitaries from the government as well as foreign missions from the participating countries including Bhushan Gagrani, IAS, Municipal Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Sanjay Katkar, Municipal Commissioner, Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation amongst the many.

At IFAT India 2024 several product launches were witnessed too. Veolia unveiled the ZW1500 XT model for the South Asia market, featuring a 120 sq. meter PVDF hollow fiber membrane for higher fouling resistance and filtration intensity. It offers superior treated water quality with a minimal footprint. Fornnax unveiled its advanced SR-MAX2500 shredder, designed specifically for Municipal Solid Waste, while Dulevo India celebrated the local manufacturing of its versatile Dulevo 120 sweeper, marking a major milestone for the company.

Special Zones and Initiatives

This year, IFAT India featured several dedicated zones that spotlighted sustainable solutions and innovation:

WASH Innovation Hub - Co-organized with the WASH Innovation Hub, Telangana, showcasing smart water technologies.

ULB Pavilion - In collaboration with the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), featuring best practices and panel discussions from Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across India.

NSWAI Pavilion - Co-organized with the National Solid Waste Association of India (NSWAI), highlighting sustainable solutions for solid waste management.

In addition, the IFAT India Conference Day, held on October 15, a day ahead of the main exhibition, attracted an impressive audience of over 250 attendees. The paid conferences offered a valuable platform for in-depth discussions on critical industry topics, setting the stage for the main event. Further during event days, October 16-18, there were interactive sessions that featured over 300 speakers collectively and captivated visitors and exhibitors. The well-attended stages focused on hot topics in waste management, recycling, and water and sewage management specifically for the Mumbai region.

Recognizing Mumbai's Waste Warriors

A joint initiative by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), IFAT India, and Hope4Best Foundation honored over 50 Waste Warriors from different wards of Mumbai, celebrating their contribution to keeping the city clean.

On the successful conclusion of this edition, Bhupinder Singh, CEO, Messe Muenchen India, said: "IFAT India 2024 has proven that sustainability is non-negotiable. With groundbreaking innovations from exhibitors, impactful insights from speakers, and strong visitor engagement, this year's event was a powerful driver of change. Our collective commitment to sustainable practices reinforces IFAT India as the leading platform for advancing solutions in water, solid waste, sewage and recycling."

Exhibitors and buyers are highly satisfied

Exhibitors praised the trade fair for its ability to make meaningful collaborations." Jaideep Shekhar, MD, Asia and EMEAR at Terex Materials Processing, stated, "Launching the TTS 620i Trommel Screen at IFAT India 2024 has been a game-changer for us. The response has been incredible, with a diverse range of visitors eager to see how this innovation can transform waste recycling in India. It's clear that IFAT is the ideal stage for unveiling groundbreaking technologies."

"IFAT India 2024 has been an exceptional platform for us to showcase our solid waste management solutions. The turnout of industry professionals and decision-makers has been outstanding, allowing us to connect with key players and drive meaningful discussions on sustainable waste management practices," mentioned N. Ugur Incecik, CCO, Icra Kurulu Uyesi, Executive Board Member.

Ajay Popat, President, Ion Exchange (India) Ltd adds, "IFAT India 2024 has once again provided us with the platform to engage with businesses committed to sustainability. Our exciting innovations in providing affordable ZLDs, specialty membranes and Ion Exchange Resins for waste treatment and resource recovery, INDION TADOX process to treat complex effluents and many others backed by IonSite Digital Twin tool to enhance reliability, efficiency of water assets were a big draw at this event. The knowledge sharing session, a day prior enhanced awareness on solutions to address critical environment challenges faced by industries, municipalities and homes.

International exhibitors - as part of the various international pavilions - too were impressed with IFAT India 2024. "We were thrilled to meet so many visitors and are pleased with the number of new potential customers we connected with. There's a great mix of both big and small players here, making it a must-visit trade fair for visitors to explore the wide range of solutions on display," stated, Udo Kolbe, Vice President Global Sales Water & Membrane Solutions from MANN+HUMMEL Water & Fluid Solutions GmbH.

Christian Schepers, Export Manager, Sewerin mentioned. "We had an excellent response to our water leak detection devices on display at IFAT India 2024, attracting a high caliber of customers to our booth. We were particularly pleased with the visits from local urban bodies (ULBs) on both days, which allowed us to engage with highly relevant customers.'

Buyers were equally impressed by the comprehensive range of solutions on display. Sanjay Kulkarni, Sr. Chief Engineer, Pune Chinchwad Municipal Corporation(PCMC), said "Attending IFAT India 2024 has been invaluable for us at PCMC. The range of technologies showcased for water, solid waste and sewage management is exactly what we need to support our urban development plans. The event has helped us identify innovative solutions that can enhance the efficiency and sustainability of our city's infrastructure."

Neetu Singh, AGM Environment, Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd shared her thoughts, "IFAT India 2024 has exceeded our expectations in helping us find the right technologies to make the operations more sustainable. The variety of solutions for waste management, recycling and water management has been remarkable, giving us the tools we need to reduce the environmental impact and improve operational efficiency. It's a must-attend for any company committed to sustainability.

The next edition of IFAT India will be held from 14 to 16 October 2025 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai, India.

