IFFCO MD and CEO US Awasthi gets 2024 Rochdale Pioneers Award

New Delhi [India], November 27 : US Awasthi, Managing director and Chief Executive Office of Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO) Cooperative bestowed with 2024 Rochdale Pioneers Award, conferred by International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) for his contribution in growth and development of cooperatives in India and promoting the ethos of IFFCO and Indian Cooperative model across the world.

"I am glad and overwhelmed with this historic moment in the history of cooperatives and IFFCO that today I am bestowed with the prestigious ROCHDALE PIONEERS AWARD by International Cooperative Alliance @icacoop for my contribution in growth & development of cooperatives in India and promoting the ethos of IFFCO & Indian Cooperative model across the world. My heartfelt thank to everyone for supporting me in my work," Awasthi expressed his happiness in a social media post on X.

Awasthi joined IFFCO in 1993 as the Chief Executive Officer. In his educational career, he completed his study in Chemical Engineering in 1962 from Banaras Hindu University. With over five decade if experience, Awasthi has been instrumental in making the IFFCO a global leader in fertiliser production.

Under his leadership IFCCO has made rapid strides on all fronts and has diversified into several sectors like General Insurance, Rural Telephony, Rural Retail, SEZ amongst others. Besides IFFCO he serves on the board of sevceral Indian and global companies, as per the information available of the website of IFFCO.

The ICA established the Rochdale Pioneers Award in 2000. The purpose of this Award is to recognise a person or, under special circumstances a cooperative organisation, having contributed to innovative and financially sustainable cooperative activities that have significantly benefited their membership.

Commencing with awarding Dr Verghese Kurian from India, the ICA has awarded prominant personalities across the world.

Eminent faces of cooperative field such as Francisco Luis Jimenez Arcila of Colombia, Lloyd Wilkinson from UK, Roberto Rodrigues, Howard Brodsky, and Byeong-won Kim among others have been awarded with the prestigious Rochdale Pioneers Award.

