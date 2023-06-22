IFFCO starts Nano Urea exports to US amid PM Modi's State visit

New Delhi [India], June 22 : Cooperative leader IFFCO on Thursday announced it has started exporting one-of-its-kind Nano Urea invented and manufactured indigenously in India to the US.

This comes amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing State visit to the US.

An agreement in regard to exporting IFFCO's Nano Urea to the US has been signed between IFFCO and Kapoor Enterprises Inc of California, IFFCO said in a release.

The nano urea is a revolution in the agriculture sector as it has the potential to reduce storage space and money while improving crop yield. A 500 ml bottle of IFFCO Nano Urea Liquid has the capacity to replace at least one bag of conventional Urea.

So far, a total of more than five Lakh bottles of IFFCO Nano Urea - an Indian innovation is exported to more than 25 countries. In India, it has already sold more than 5.7 crore bottles.

Nano Urea, a new revolution in fertilizer, increases production with improved nutritional quality and also reduces chemical fertilizer usage. The Nano Urea Liquid is indigenously developed after many years of dedicated and sincere research by IFFCO's Scientists and Engineers.

Besides, IFFCO has also introduced Nano DAP Liquid, and available to farmers worldwide. Nano DAP is an effective solution for increasing Plant Productivity. It is cheaper than Conventional DAP.

"The excess Urea and DAP cause environmental pollution, harm soil health, and make plants more susceptible to disease & insect infestation, delayed maturity of the crop & production loss. Nano Urea Liquid makes the crops stronger, and healthy and protects them from lodging effect," IFFCO said Thursday.

"Both Nano Urea and Nano DAP are the game-changing innovations of the agriculture industry leading to sustainable agriculture."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor