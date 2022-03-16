IFFCO team briefs PM Modi on progress in nano and bio-fertiliser initiatives

IFFCO Chairman Dileep Sanghani met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to update him on the performance of the cooperative organisation, especially the initiatives related to nano and bio-fertilisers.

IFFCO team informed Prime Minister that his vision to move away from the use of traditional urea and his vocal support for Nano Urea on multiple occasions have been key drivers in the growth, IFFCO said in a statement on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Sanghani highlighted that IFFCO is in the process of setting up five new plants under the Make-in-India initiative to meet both domestic and foreign demands.

IFFCO Marketing Director Yogendra Kumar was also present at the meeting. Kumar gave an update to the Prime Minister related to the ongoing nano-technology based initiatives for Indian farmers especially IFFCO Nano Urea Liquid.

"It is important to highlight the tremendous response being received by IFFCO's revolutionary innovation Nano Urea Liquid both in India and abroad. The multi-pronged benefits of Nano Urea were explained to him (Prime Minister)," IFFCO said.

These benefits include cost-effectiveness, easier transportation, improved efficiency, zero wastage and being friendly to the environment. These benefits have been realised by the farmers who had actively participated in the nationwide trials which were carried on a number of crops over diverse geographic and climatic conditions in different crop seasons of Kharif and Rabi.

( With inputs from ANI )

