Iffort bags two awards at ACEF, 11th Global Customer Engagement Forum & Awards

Iffort, a digital-technology and marketing firm specialising in online branding and marketing communication for its client's digital growth has won the 2022 'Creativity for Creation' award for ATS in the online marketing segment.

In addition, the company also procured the 'Successful use of Technology' award for FITZE in the social media app segment at the 11th ACEF Global Customer Engagement Awards.

This year's ACEF Global Customer Engagement Forum and Awards were held at the Westin Hotel ( Ballroom) Goregaon East, on April 29th 2022. ACEF awards are designed to celebrate unique and effective client solutions while also highlighting the importance and scope of the final solutions provided.

The forum prides itself on the validity of the award as a testament to the founders' expertise, ingenuity, and vision. The awards aim to solely honor the fearless and forward-thinking communicators setting new benchmarks for digital initiatives. The winners were shortlisted exclusively on the basis of most deserving participants for their innovation and hard work in driving responsible business.

For Creativity for Creation, Iffort created an immersive and innovative UI/UX website design for ATS, a premier real estate building firm in India. The ideation process was orchestrated around communicating the brand's message and vision in the most compelling, powerful and creative way that appeals to the customer psyche effectively.

Iffort's meticulous conceptualization from ideation to launch of a fitness tracking app for FITZE, advanced Iffort towards its second win at the ACEF forum under the category of 'Successful use of Technology'. FITZE, Dubai's leading fitness, tech, and wellness startup that incentivizes its users to earn coins and get rewards for every move they make. The idea was incorporating health and fitness into the day to day lives of the residents. Iffort converted this idea into a reality by playing a pivotal role in product ideation, development & launch of the app for iOs and Android users.

Expressing delight on the achievement, Daksh Sharma, Co-founder at Iffort said "As Iffort moves into its 13th year of presence in the digital-technology industry, this win helps us bring one step closer to our values of Building, Growing and Engaging businesses and scaling them beyond boundaries."

Sunny Jindal, Co-founder at Iffort said "The achievement recognizes Iffort's stride of 13 years to excel in stipulating and delivering to our client's expectations with technology-driven solutions. This positive nudge will help us evolve and broaden our tech capabilities to provide breakthrough solutions to the ever-changing business landscape".

ACEF, a program founded in 2012 by a team of professionals from India, Sri Lanka, Singapore, US, Australia, and UAE is focused on Customer Engagement Activities, Branding, Marketing, CSR, Rural Marketing, Properties (Hospitality & Real Estate), and HR. With the mission to assist in the discovery of new trends, best practices, and case studies in order to have a better understanding of where the industry is headed. ACEF also gives us an insight into building brand recognition, increasing sales, and enhancing employee morale. For companies and marketers, our platform has proven to be a defining moment and an opportunity to be rewarded.

Iffort is a high-performance digital technology services firm helping organizations scale their product & service offerings focused on ROI. Based out of Delhi-NCR, India the company handles a spectrum of global clients in the verticals of health-tech & pharma, publishing, real estate, education and more. For more information, please visit the company website .

