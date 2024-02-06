Ignite IAS Hyderabad to Host Free Webinar on Career Guidance for SSC & Inter Students with Gampa Nageshwar Rao on 18th Feb 2024

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 6: Ignite IAS Academy Hyderabad, the esteemed IAS Academy in Hyderabad, continues to illuminate the path of success for aspirants across the nation. The institute, renowned for its commitment to providing top-notch IAS coaching, proudly announces a career-defining webinar to guide students in making informed decisions for a prosperous future.

The webinar, scheduled for 18th Feb 2024 at 10.30AM, will be conducted online via Zoom, allowing participants to join from anywhere and gain valuable insights from industry experts. This initiative aligns with Ignite IAS's mission to empower and guide students towards their dreams of becoming successful civil servants.

Ignite IAS Academy Hyderabad stands as a premier institute dedicated to offering the Best IAS coaching in Hyderabad. With a repertoire of Integrated Programs like Inter + IAS, Degree + IAS, and Direct IAS, the academy ensures a tailored approach to suit the diverse educational backgrounds of its students. Offering MPC + IAS, CEC + IAS, MEC + IAS, HEC + IAS, and CLAT courses, Ignite IAS delivers comprehensive classes, interactive teaching methodologies, and personalized attention, ensuring students have the best chance of cracking the IAS exam on their very first attempt.

The faculty at Ignite IAS comprises retired IAS/IPS/IRS officers, academics, and exceptional tutors from trusted institutes in India. The institute's unwavering commitment to excellence and guidance has earned it an impeccable track record and reputation.

To generate excitement and anticipation for the upcoming webinar, Ignite IAS Directors, Chintam Srinivas Reddy, CM Prakash Rao, Anush Reddy, Pavan Kumar unveiled the official poster for the event. This symbolic gesture marked the institute's dedication to providing a platform for students to explore and understand the multifaceted aspects of civil services.

Director Chintam Srinivas Reddy mentioned SSC & Intermediate students, especially those from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, to leverage this opportunity for career exploration. He emphasizes that the webinar is not just about IAS coaching but also an ideal occasion for SSC and Intermediate students to gain valuable insights into various career paths within civil services.

Academic Dean Anush Reddy envisions the webinar as a golden opportunity for SSC and Intermediate students to kickstart their journey towards a successful future. He highlights that the event is not only about IAS coaching but also an exploration of diverse career paths within civil services, ensuring that participants gain a comprehensive understanding of the opportunities available to them.

The webinar promises an enriching experience with two distinguished speakers:

1. A.N. Reddy - Dean, Ignite IAS

- A.N. Reddy, the Dean of Ignite IAS, will set the stage for the event, providing valuable insights and motivation to ignite the spark of success. He will share invaluable perspectives on building a fulfilling career as a civil servant.

2. Gampa Nageshwar Rao - Psychologist & Inspirational Speaker, Founder of Impact Foundation

- 360 Degree Goal Setting Blueprint: Gampa Nageshwar Rao, a renowned Psychologist & Inspirational Speaker, will guide participants through a comprehensive blueprint for success.

This transformative experience is entirely FREE. Secure your spot at the Ignite IAS Career Guidance Webinar by registering at https://webinar.igniteias.com or www.igniteias.com

Don't miss this chance to unlock your potential, gain clarity on your career path, and set the stage for a successful future with Ignite IAS Academy. Ignite the fire within you!

For Admissions in Ignite IAS Academy Hyderabad, Please contact : 7997992479, 7997992480

