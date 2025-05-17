Ignite IAS Students Achieve Top Ranks in 2024-25 Intermediate Results

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 17: Ignite IAS, one of the leading IAS coaching academies in Hyderabad, is proud to announce the exceptional performance of its students in the 2024-25 Intermediate exams. Several students have secured top ranks, a testament to the academy's commitment to providing high-quality education and preparing students for success in both their intermediate exams and future civil services exams.

Among the top performers, Peruri Bhavya Madhuri and Paladi Shushanth achieved remarkable scores, with Bhavya securing 470 marks and Shushanth obtaining 466 marks in the MPC stream. Other outstanding students, such as Satvik Uppena, Rishitha Sri Charani Kotha, and Dasari Siddhartha, also demonstrated their academic excellence, with scores of 464, 463, and 463 marks, respectively. These exceptional results highlight the dedication and hard work of the students, as well as the academy's effective and holistic approach to education.

Mr. NS Reddy, Cheif Mentor of Ignite IAS, expressed his pride in the achievements of the students, stating, "This achievement is a result of our students' hard work and unwavering dedication. At Ignite IAS, we focus not just on academic excellence, but on shaping well-rounded individuals who are ready to tackle the challenges of their academic and professional lives. We are incredibly proud of our students and look forward to their future successes in their UPSC journey."

Mr. Pavan, Director of Ignite IAS, added, "Our integrated programs are designed to provide students with the best possible academic environment, blending intermediate education with IAS preparation. The results reflect the outstanding potential of our students, and we will continue to support them in every step of their journey towards becoming future civil servants."

The success of these students is also reflected in their own words. Peruri Bhavya Madhuri, the top scorer in the MPC stream, shared, "I am incredibly grateful to Ignite IAS for their consistent support and guidance. The structured learning environment and personalized attention made a huge difference in my preparation. I am excited about my future and ready to take on the challenges ahead in my IAS journey." Similarly, Paladi Shushanth expressed his gratitude, stating, "The coaches and mentors at Ignite IAS went above and beyond to make sure we were prepared not only for our intermediate exams but for the future. Their insights on time management, test strategies, and focus on building core knowledge helped me achieve these results." Satvik Uppena also praised the academy, saying, "Ignite IAS has been instrumental in my success. The teaching methodology here is exceptional. The entire team, from the mentors to the support staff, made sure that I was always motivated and on track to achieve my goals."

These exceptional results demonstrate the outstanding teaching standards and academic resources at Ignite IAS, which play a crucial role in preparing students for both academic excellence and future civil services exams. The academy's approach to education, which includes integrated programs like Inter + IAS, Degree + IAS, and Direct IAS, ensures that each student receives the best preparation possible.

Ignite IAS, located in Hyderabad, is a premier IAS coaching academy that offers integrated programs such as Inter + IAS, Degree + IAS, and Direct IAS. The academy's focus on personalized learning, along with its experienced faculty, ensures students are well-prepared for their exams and future challenges. Ignite IAS is dedicated to helping students achieve their goals and become successful civil servants, contributing positively to society.

Ignite IAS is now accepting admissions for the 2025-26 academic year. Aspiring students who wish to embark on their journey to becoming future civil servants can now apply for the academy's integrated courses. With a proven track record of excellence, Ignite IAS provides a structured learning environment, expert faculty, and personalized attention to help students achieve their goals. Interested candidates can visit the website or contact the admissions office for more information and to secure their seat in the upcoming batch.

Degree Admissions for 2025-26 Open Now

Ignite IAS is also offering admissions for its Degree + IAS integrated programs for the 2025-26 academic year. This program is designed to provide students with a strong foundation in both their undergraduate studies and IAS preparation. With an innovative curriculum, expert guidance, and a holistic approach, this program ensures that students are well-equipped to excel in their academics and the UPSC exams. Interested students can apply for this unique opportunity to pursue both a degree and IAS coaching simultaneously, securing their future as civil servants.

