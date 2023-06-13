iHub-Data at IIIT Hyderabad opens admissions to Foundations of Modern Machine Learning course for Undergraduate Engineering Students

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 13: iHub-Data at IIIT Hyderabad has opened applications for undergraduate engineering students to join its teacher-assisted online course on Foundations of Modern Machine Learning commencing from August 2023. The duration of the course would be 50 weeks.

The program is specifically targeted at students who are aiming to enhance their knowledge and research capabilities for identifying and solving real-world problems using latest tools and techniques of Machine Learning.

A team comprising of faculty members from IIIT Hyderabad - Professors CV Jawahar, Anoop M Namboodiri, Ravi Kiran, Naresh Manwani, Vineet Gandhi and Avinash Sharma - as well as faculty members from iHub-Data - Monalisa Patra and CK Raju - would be leading the live-interactive sessions throughout the course. The course would also be assisted by over 20 Teaching Assistants with considerable practical exposure on topics related to machine learning.

According to Prof CV Jawahar, "This course is vastly different from other conventional short-term online courses, as students get a chance to engage members of faculty in live interactive classes that makes learning a whole new experience. Equal significance is given to theory and practise. The students also get enhanced hands-on experience from mentors in designing appropriate solution. The presence of mentors is specifically useful in knowing which approaches to solution need to be abandoned - an exercise that is completely missing in conventional online courses."

The course is open only to undergraduate engineering students, studying in an AICTE approved technical institute/University in India.

A keen interest to learn Machine Learning is essential for enjoying this course. Though there aren't any pre-requisites needed for enrolling in this program, those who have done short-term MOOC courses on Machine Learning would find this extremely beneficial and intellectually stimulating.

Expert lectures would be arranged with eminent researchers from academics and industry. A certificate would be awarded on successful completion of the program. Internships at IIIT Hyderabad would also be extended to promising students. Students should set apart at least 2 hours every week for learning the course.

Application deadline 30 June 2023.

Registration details are available at: https://ihub-data.iiit.ac.in/programs/

The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research that has a greater social impact. Some of its research domains include Visual Information Technologies, Human Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Robotics, Building Science, Earthquake Engineering, Cognitive Science, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, Education Technologies, Power Systems, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance.

