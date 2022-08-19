IICE, the organization that is Upskilling the youths of India to be future-ready

August 19: Every youth has to appear at some level, competitive or entrance examination to be employable in State/Central governments services, Banks and Public sector companies in India. In almost all sectors, competition is so tough that one has to get skilled from the experts of that field to be able to excel in their field. IICE (Indian Institute of Competitive Excellence) is one of the premier coaching institutes that provide expert support in a wide range of competitive and entrance exams and also in upskilling in the Information technology domain.

The institute was founded in 2006 and since then it has helped thousands of students achieve their career goals. It provides top-notch study support to get through the examinations like SSC, Railway, IBPS, SBI, RBI, RRB, PSC, NEET, IIT-JEE, KEAM, and OET. The founder of the institute aimed at aspirants from all walks of society to get the best study support to qualify for the examinations that make their career aspirations. Every competitive exam requires guidance from highly experienced professionals skilled to help them crack the examinations.

The firm has roped in a highly qualified and experienced team of faculties in all the domains they provide coaching, to help its students perform at the best level in the examinations they have been preparing for. It has helped thousands of students secure competitive marks in various SSC, Railway, IBPS, SBI, RBI, RRB, PSC, NEET, IIT-JEE, KEAM, and OET and get employed in their desired sectors.

IICE coaching programs have been developed after thorough research and input from the most experienced faculty in the related fields. It also goes through stringent scrutiny of the expert faculties of each competitive examination. The outcome is high-quality result-oriented study support material. This is the reason IICE’s student success rate is more than 90%. With its corporate office in the Anchal, Kollam district of Kerala, IICE caters to the coaching needs of students from across the country. During the COVID period also it has helped its students to keep up the pace with their preparation from the best in the segment with online coaching and 24×7 support.

IICE works with the mission of making coaching of various competitive and entrance exams affordable and accessible to all. Its courses are complete value for money. This is the reason aspirants from all over the country approach the institute to get the best study support to fulfil their professional dreams. The institute has also put complete efforts to fulfil its expectations. IICE has been instrumental in making the youth of India future-ready.

