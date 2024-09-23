IIDE Partners with WebEngage to Empower Students with Cutting-Edge Marketing Automation Skills

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: IIDE, Asia’s largest digital marketing institute, has leveraged the expertise of the full-stack Retention Consultancy WebEngage to co-design and co-certify a Marketing Automation module as part of their Post Graduate Program in Digital Marketing & Strategy

In a landmark partnership, IIDE, India's leading digital marketing institute, has joined forces with WebEngage to introduce a specialised Marketing Automation module for students.

This collaboration is set to enrich the institute’s revamped Post-Graduation Program in Digital Marketing & Strategy, offered at their Mumbai and Delhi campuses.

Since its inception, IIDE has been at the forefront of digital marketing education, providing comprehensive training and up-to-date industry knowledge to over 5,00,000 students across the globe. The institute's mission is to bridge the gap between marketing theories and real-world marketing strategies, preparing students for successful careers in digital marketing.

WebEngage, on the other hand, is a full-stack Retention Consultancy known for its robust Marketing Automation tools and AI-powered Customer Data Platform that enable businesses like Unilever, Reliance General Insurance, Adani, Myntra, Bajaj Capital, Cipla, and more to engage effectively with their customers across multiple channels.

Understanding the evolving needs of the digital marketing landscape, IIDE has restructured its curriculum to emphasise strategic applications in the field, particularly in Marketing Automation.

This initiative aims to bridge the existing gap between academic learning and industry demands by integrating practical, real-world applications facilitated by WebEngage's expertise.

The newly introduced module is co-designed and co-certified by IIDE and WebEngage, ensuring that students receive a curriculum that is not only cutting-edge but also reflective of current industry standards.

“Our aim with this partnership is to enable our students to master complex CRM tools, making them ready to deliver value from day one in their professional careers,” said Karan Shah, Founder & CEO of IIDE.

Chirag Parmar, AVP – Growth & Centre of Excellence at WebEngage, said, “The education ecosystem around traditional marketing needs to undergo a massive shift. Students spend 2 years learning concepts that do not immediately come in handy and then spend another 2 years learning hardcore marketing skills on the job. With IIDE bridging this gap, we at WebEngage are happy to partner with them and bring the power of hands-on learning and first principles thinking of Marketing Automation to the students of IIDE. With our vision of building an ecosystem of growth leaders, this strategic partnership between WebEngage & IIDE will go a long way.”

Students enrolled in the Post-Graduation program will benefit from the direct involvement of WebEngage experts, who have designed, vetted, and will deliver parts of the course content through a specialised masterclass.

This course, available at both the Mumbai and Delhi campuses, will cover advanced topics in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and demonstrate how Marketing Automation can be leveraged to drive business growth by strategically engaging with their customers.

Students will be awarded a certification upon completion of the module and a rigorous assessment, affirming their proficiency in Marketing Automation strategies.

This certification underscores the value of the course through the advanced skills it imparts, equipping students for highly sought-after roles in the digital marketing industry.

The curriculum’s hands-on approach is complemented by frequent interactions with industry professionals and visits to top agencies, providing students with invaluable insights and exposure.

With an average placement rate of 93%, IIDE continues to place its graduates in top agencies like Madison World, FCB Kinnect, Schbang, and Performics, as well as prestigious brands like Nykaa, Sugar, and McDonald’s, further reinforcing the effectiveness of its industry-aligned education model.

The new Marketing Automation module is expected to further enhance these outcomes, aligning with graduates’ expectations of practical education, strong industry connections, and promising career placements.

About WebEngage

WebEngage, a full-stack Retention Consultancy, helps brands engage and retain customers with a unified data platform, multi-channel journey builder, and personalization engine to boost conversions. Trusted by 800+ brands like IKEA, Unilever, and Myntra, it is consistently ranked #1 for ease of use.

