IIFL Finance Gold Loans now Available on Bajaj Markets

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 12: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has partnered with IIFL Finance to offer Gold Loan. With this collaboration, individuals across the country can get easier access to gold loans.

IIFL Finance Limited, renowned for its presence in the financial services sector, offers a comprehensive range of financial products. This partnership follows a growing trend in the financial industry, where digital platforms are increasingly becoming the preferred choice for accessing a wide range of financial products and services.

Borrowers can get an IIFL Gold Loan of up to Rs. 30 Lakhs, with an interest rate starting at 0.99% per month. What's more, borrowers can also choose tenures of up to 60 months, enabling them to align repayments with their unique financial objectives.

Moreover, prospective borrowers will benefit from quick loan approval and minimal documentation requirements.

On Bajaj Markets, one can also explore a diverse range of financial products including credit cards, insurance and investment plans through a user-friendly website and app.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor