IIHMR University Naming the School of Development Studies as the M.L. Mehta School of Development Studies

New Delhi [India], December 12: The Board of Management of IIHMR University, in its 33rd meeting approved the proposal to rename its School of Development Studies as the ML Mehta School of Development Studies. In recognition of Shri ML Mehta's enormous contributions to public service, social development, institutional leadership, and his formative role in the growth of IIHMR, the University accomplished a significant milestone with the naming of its School of Development Studies as the "M.L. Mehta School of Development Studies".

Dr P.R. Sodani, President of IIHMR University, shared, "Naming of School of Development Studies as the 'M.L. Mehta School of Development Studies is an expression of our profound respect for Shri M.L. Mehta Ji's life and work. It symbolises our commitment to carrying forward his valuesservice to society, evidence-based development, ethical governance, and unwavering dedication to nation-building. His legacy will continue to inspire our students, scholars, and faculty to build institutions and systems that serve society with integrity, compassion, and innovation. Shri M.L. Mehta, as one of the founding members of the Institute of Health Management Research (IIHMR) and its former Trustee Secretary, played a pivotal role in shaping the institution's vision, values, and strategic thinking."

Shri M. L. Mehta's distinguished career as an Indian Administrative Service officer, culminating in his tenure as Chief Secretary to the Government of Rajasthan, stands as a beacon of integrity, vision, and commitment to public welfare. His transformative contributionsranging from strengthening state institutions to pioneering livelihood initiatives such as the Rajasthan Mission on Livelihoodshave had a profound impact on governance and inclusive development across Rajasthan and beyond. His initiatives have uplifted countless lives and continue to shape the country's developmental thinking.

